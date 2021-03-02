Polaris RZR Pro XP® Rockford Fosgate® Limited-Editions Coming Soon

The RZR Pro XP® Ultimate Rockford Fosgate Limited-Edition all-inclusive 800-watt high output audio system is twice as loud as previous systems and was created for the rider who has always wanted more – more output, more volume, more bass, and more style. Featuring a 10-inch 400-watt amplified subwoofer, an additional 400-watt amplifier to drive the 6.5-inch mid-range speakers and 1-inch tweeters in front and 6.5-inch rear speakers in the rear. These are all positioned to be rider centric, meaning they are directly focused on the rider for that next level audio experience.

To add style the off-road ready factory speaker enclosures are finished with all-new stainless-steel grilles badged with the Rockford Fosgate name and illuminated by Blue Hue™ super bright LED Lighting. The blue color is carried through on to the exterior of the vehicle where the Rockford Fosgate name also appears as part of the limited-edition custom graphics package.

Jake Braaten, VP of Business and Product Development at Rockford stated, "Being able to get a system this powerful that's tuned specifically for off-road is a driver's dream! We didn't leave anything to chance on these limited-edition systems. They are seamlessly integrated, perfectly tuned, and deliver class-leading high-output sound."

The RZR Pro XP® Sport Rockford Fosgate Limited-Edition is factory equipped with a Stage 1 100-watt audio system that includes 6.5-inch mid-range speakers and 1-inch tweeters in the front. The RZR Pro XP® 4 Sport adds rear 6.5-inch enclosed speaker enclosures and an additional 100 watts of power.

With Rockford's ORR™ (Off-Road-Ready) technology, every audio system in the Polaris RZR Pro XP® Rockford Fosgate® Limited-Editions is over built for the outdoors. Every part of the audio system was designed to withstand the elements, so drivers enjoy crystal-clear sound at any speed, in any driving condition.

