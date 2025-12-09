Polaris Slingshot Announces 2026 Model Year Lineup, Reveals Stunning Grand Touring Limited-Edition Model and Vibrant New Colorways

New Limited-Edition Grand Touring Model Combines One-of-a-Kind Style with Elevated Comfort;

Polaris Amplifies 2026 Slingshot Style with Diverse Range of Premium Paint Options

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed for those who chase life's greatest moments, the Polaris Slingshot delivers connection, excitement, and a thrill for the open road. Today, Polaris Slingshot introduces its 2026 model year lineup, complete with an exciting range of premium paint colors and the reintroduction of its exclusive, limited-edition Grand Touring model.

Limited-Edition 2026 Polaris Slingshot Grand Touring

"From first glance to every mile behind the wheel, the Slingshot is engineered to make the most of every moment — delivering a ride experience second to none," said Josh Hermes, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. "With new colors, premium finishes, and the return of our exclusive Grand Touring model, the 2026 lineup elevates that one-of-a-kind experience to new heights."

2026 Slingshot Grand Touring

Available in limited quantities, the 2026 Slingshot Grand Touring blends one-of-a-kind style with elevated comfort, featuring a two-tone Viper Black and Green Venom paint scheme. The premium black and green metallic finish incorporates a green iridescent effect, creating a color-shifting look, complemented by exclusive Grand Touring badging throughout.

Adding to the Grand Touring's style are a host of factory accessories that not only complete the elevated look, but increase comfort and offer functionality on longer drives. A color-matched Slingshade and rear fender offer perfect fitment with sleek lines and automotive-grade finishes that complement the overall Slingshot design. Getting in and out with the Slingshade is easy, as vertical opening T-Top panels feature friction hinge technology with tinted windows to retain overhead views and provide extra cockpit light. Once inside the cockpit, drivers and passengers are in full control of their comfort, as custom-stitched heated and cooled seats are easily adjustable via seat mounted buttons.

Designed from Slingshot's top-tier R model, the limited-edition Grand Touring features a Polaris-built ProStar 2.0L four-cylinder engine – putting out 204 horsepower. Whether operating a manual or AutoDrive transmission, two drive modes, Comfort and Slingshot, offer a customizable driving experience. Comfort mode softens gear shifts for a relaxed ride, while Slingshot mode offers quicker, sharper shifts for a sportier experience. Brembo® brakes provide premium stopping power, while a Vented Sport Hood highlights an aggressive style while improving aerodynamics and cockpit airflow.

Inside the cockpit, the 2026 Grand Touring delivers cutting-edge technology. A Rockford Fosgate® Stage 3 Max + Lighting system takes center stage and delivers the ultimate audio and lighting experience. A full 360-degree immersive audio and lighting experience comes to life with two powerful 8-inch side panel speakers and two 6.5-inch headrest speakers – delivering a total of 700-watts of crystal-clear sound. The XKGlow® Interior Lighting kit, controlled seamlessly via the Slingshot LED mobile app, allows riders to create the ultimate show of sound and style – synchronizing lighting with their music throughout the cockpit. In addition, riders can enhance the journey with the subscription-based RIDE COMMAND+, offering real-time weather and traffic overlays, along with a vehicle locator and vehicle health monitoring. The first year of the subscription is free; after that, an annual fee applies.

Bold Paint Schemes with Fresh, Vibrant Colors

Delivering a premium, elevated style, the 2026 SL, SLR and R models introduce all-new paint colors, while three paint schemes across the lineup incorporate Slingshot's premium iridescent finish.

"By popular demand, we've added our iridescent finish across three models and five colors in 2026, including the all-new Grand Touring," said Hermes. "Under sunlight, colors shift with every angle, and the paint truly comes alive, giving the vehicle a one-of-a-kind look that stands out and demands attention.

Head-turning new colors include the SL's White Lightning and Sunburst Orange, Blue Rush available with SL and SLR, and SLR's Mirage Gray. As the top-of-the-line model, Slingshot R features blacked-out badging and premium paint colors, including Radiant Gray with Red Indy Pearl and a pearlescent White Crystal paint with a solid Mint Fade – both featuring Slingshot's head-turning iridescent finish. In addition, the R's Midnight Smoke offers a matte, metallic paint finish, delivering a bold, stealth-inspired look.

Five-Spoke Honeycomb Wheels New to SLR and R Models

For 2026, Polaris adds a distinctive aesthetic and refined style to the SLR and R models with five-spoke honeycomb wheels, enhancing performance with increased airflow for improved brake cooling. Entirely new to the SLR model, the wheels bring an eye-catching design, featuring a machined finish. For the R model, the wheels return with a new gloss black finish.

2026 Lineup

Slingshot S: Starting at $24,999 for Manual and $26,849 for AutoDrive, S is available in Slingshot Red and Jet Black.

Starting at $24,999 for Manual and $26,849 for AutoDrive, S is available in Slingshot Red and Jet Black. Slingshot SL: Starting at $28,299 for Manual and $30,149 for AutoDrive, SL is available in White Lightning, Blue Rush, and Sunburst Orange.

Starting at $28,299 for Manual and $30,149 for AutoDrive, SL is available in White Lightning, Blue Rush, and Sunburst Orange. Slingshot SLR : Starting at $31,399 for Manual and $33,249 for AutoDrive, SLR is available in Blue Rush and Mirage Gray.

: Starting at $31,399 for Manual and $33,249 for AutoDrive, SLR is available in Blue Rush and Mirage Gray. Slingshot R : Starting at $34,999 for Manual and $37,149 for AutoDrive, R is available in Midnight Smoke, Radiant Gray (iridescent finish) with Indy Red Pearl (iridescent finish), and White Crystal (iridescent finish) with Mint Fade.

: Starting at $34,999 for Manual and $37,149 for AutoDrive, R is available in Midnight Smoke, Radiant Gray (iridescent finish) with Indy Red Pearl (iridescent finish), and White Crystal (iridescent finish) with Mint Fade. Slingshot Grand Touring: Starting at $41,999 for Manual and $44,149 for AutoDrive, Slingshot Grand Touring is available in a two-tone Viper Black (iridescent finish) with Green Venom (iridescent finish).

The 2026 Slingshot lineup will begin shipping to dealers this month. Learn more about the 2026 lineup at Slingshot.Polaris.com , or follow Slingshot on social media: Facebook.com/PolarisSlingshot , @Slingshot on X and @PolarisSlingshot on Instagram. For information on Slingshot rental locations, visit Adventures.Polaris.com .

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), continues to define the category through style, ride experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5" ride height and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Pro Star engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled ride experience. Learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

