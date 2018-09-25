Polaris Strategic Solutions Launches Partnership with Innovative Consulting Group

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare reporting firm Polaris Strategic Solutions http://www.polarisstrategic.com announced today that it has entered into a sales partnership with healthcare IT consulting firm Innovative Consulting Group (ICG) https://innovativecg.com.

Per the partnership, ICG will offer Polaris' suite of services and toolkits to hospitals, health networks, accountable care organizations, and other providers on the healthcare landscape that need to seamlessly integrate disparate datasets from multiple clinical, financial and administrative systems, and generate accurate reports that drive smarter and faster decision-making across the organization.

"There is significant synergy and potential for value-based collaboration between our respective organizations," commented John Orefice, Polaris Strategic Solutions' Founder and CEO. "We believe that ICG's renowned commitment to integrity, quality, and building strong solution-oriented client relationships aligns with our approach and vision, and that the partnership will enable our team to help even more healthcare providers transform their enterprise reporting system from a necessary expense, into a versatile and valuable asset."

"Since launching in 2002, we have served hundreds of healthcare providers and successfully completed thousands of engagements involving a wide range of EHR and legacy systems," commented Wayne Kinney, ICG's Founder. "Our expert team has seen first-hand that without tools like single source reports and customized data, providers have an abundance of raw information, but precious little actionable insight. We are confident that partnering with Polaris is the ideal way to help our clients implement and exploit a true enterprise reporting system."

Polaris Strategic Solutions eliminates the obstacles that block hospitals and health networks from getting the answers, insights and intelligence they need from their enterprise reporting system. With decades of combined experience in health care decision support, Polaris' integrated team: creates clarity by compiling disparate healthcare information from across multiple clinical and financial systems in a single source report; drives action by creating customized dashboards that capture meaningful and reliable data; and delivers support through a unique partnership model that provides comprehensive and cost-effective access to Centers of Excellence.

Innovative Consulting Group (ICG) is a healthcare IT consulting firm that is committed to assisting healthcare providers optimize their systems, maximize business and clinical applications, and become self-sufficient, satisfied users of their healthcare IT solutions. ICG is vendor agnostic and works with the leading EHR software vendors, including Epic, Cerner, Allscripts, McKesson, MEDITECH, Siemens and more. Since 2002, ICG has partnered with over 200 hospitals and clinics on over 3,000 engagements to provide support for project management, build, testing, training, go-live, optimization and legacy system support.

