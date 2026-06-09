POLARIS SWEEPS BAJA 500 UTV OVERALL PODIUM AS BRANDEN SIMS CLAIMS VICTORY

Sims Leads All-Polaris Podium, Followed by Wayne Matlock in Second and First-Year RZR Factory Racing Driver Ethan Groom in Third

Polaris Locks Out Top Nine at Baja 500, Including Top Six with RZR Pro R Factory Machines

MINNEAPOLIS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Off Road continued its dominance in SCORE competition this past weekend, sweeping the UTV Overall podium and securing the top nine overall positions at the 57th SCORE Baja 500. Longtime Polaris racer Branden Sims delivered a calculated and consistent performance to earn the UTV Overall victory behind the wheel of his RZR Pro R Factory. Fellow Polaris racers Wayne Matlock and first-year RZR Factory Racing driver Ethan Groom completed the all-Polaris podium in second and third, respectively.

Branden Sims Captures the UTV Overall at the Baja 500 in his RZR Pro R Factory Sims Leads All-Polaris Podium, Followed by Wayne Matlock in Second and First-Year RZR Factory Racing Driver Ethan Groom in Third

The grueling 468-mile Baja 500 demanded patience, consistency, and smart decision-making, and Sims delivered all three. A former Baja 500 and Baja 1000 champion seeking his first SCORE victory since 2022, Sims started sixth on the grid and methodically worked his way through the field while avoiding costly mistakes. Running a disciplined race from start to finish, he maintained a strong pace and positioned himself within striking distance of the leaders throughout the day. When an opportunity emerged late in the race, Sims was perfectly poised to capitalize, taking over the front position and never looking back. He maintained his advantage through the closing miles to secure the overall victory, marking his first triumph in just his second race behind the wheel of the new RZR Pro R Factory.

"Today was incredible, and it feels so good to get back on top and earn a win," said Sims. "To come away with the overall victory against such a talented field is really special. My new RZR Pro R Factory was absolutely dialed in and performed flawlessly all day long. We had a smart race plan, maintained a strong pace, picked our lines carefully, and put ourselves in position to capitalize when it mattered most. This is only my second race in the car, but the confidence it gives me behind the wheel is unbelievable."

Matlock and Groom also delivered impressive drives through the field to complete the all-Polaris podium. Starting ninth and outside the top 10, respectively, both drivers put together patient and consistent drives, steadily gaining positions throughout the day to secure second- and third-place finishes, giving Polaris a clean sweep of the overall podium.

The Baja 500 further showcased the depth of Polaris' racing program, as Polaris racers claimed the top nine overall UTV finishing positions. Mitch Guthrie Jr. finished fourth, followed by Dallas Gonzalez in fifth, while Joe Terrana and co-driver Rodrigo Ampudia were sixth. Mike Cafro, Sebastian Marquez, and Kristen Matlock rounded out the top nine in seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively.

Beyond the podium sweep and top-nine lockout, the race further demonstrated the unmatched capability of the RZR Pro R Factory platform. RZR Pro R Factory machines occupied the top six overall finishing positions, with Sims, Matlock, Groom, Mitch Guthrie Jr., Dallas Gonzalez, and Joe Terrana all piloting the championship-proven platform. Built to withstand the punishing terrain and relentless demands of Baja competition, the RZR Pro R Factory once again showcased the performance, durability, and reliability that have made it the benchmark in UTV desert racing.

"We couldn't be prouder of our Polaris racers and the entire team behind this program," said Alex Scheuerell, Polaris' Director of Off-Road Motorsports. "To sweep the podium at the Baja 500, secure the top nine overall UTV finishing positions, and see RZR Pro R Factory machines claim the top six spots overall is an incredible accomplishment. The RZR Pro R Factory continues to prove itself as the benchmark in off-road racing, delivering the performance, durability, and reliability needed to win in the toughest conditions. This achievement is a testament to the dedication, talent, and relentless effort of everyone involved in this program."

The RZR Factory Racing team will return stateside for the Best In The Desert Vegas to Reno, August 12-16, as it looks to build on its success in one of the longest and most challenging off-road races in the United States.

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About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.