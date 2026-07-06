Polaris Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

MINNEAPOLIS, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM central time on the same day to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer.

The financial results will be posted on the company's website at ir.polaris.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A slide presentation and webcast link will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S., or 1-412-902-6506 Internationally using access code 0006420.

A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same webcast link on our website at ir.polaris.com or by phone dialing 1-855-669-9658 in the U.S., or 1-412-317-0088 Internationally using access code 2239806.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.