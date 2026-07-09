Polaris and Minnesota 4-H Expand Youth ATV Safety Education Through a Fun Interactive Adventure

The ATV Adventure Academy: Trailblazers experience introduces youth to foundational safe-riding practices in an engaging, trail-themed digital environment to make learning fun while sparking interest in outdoor adventure and future riding experiences. Built around interactive choices, animated sequences, and a trail map with progressive levels, the Trailblazers safety adventure immerses youth in scenarios that help them explore responsible riding practices, including selecting proper gear, making safer decisions, and recognizing trail signs. With youth involved in the creation of the experience from the start, it's designed for ease and engagement.

"We provided feedback on the flow of the experience and age-appropriate play and questions," said Minnesota 4-H ATV Safety Ambassador, Rebecca Anderson, "I've personally learned that ATV safety is something that needs to be taught, not assumed. It's important to me that other youth learn ATV safety as well, so I wanted to help make it fun because when kids enjoy it, they actually remember it. That's how you build good habits early."

While the content is geared towards youth ages 10-13, the adventure is open to anyone curious about ATV safety and serves as an accessible starting point before moving onto Minnesota 4-H's hands-on ATV Safety programming or other state-certified trainings and ASI (ATV Safety Institute) certifications.

"Trailblazers is designed to meet youth riders at the beginning of their safety journey and help build their confidence through engaging, scenario-based learning," said Korinne Caldwell, Polaris Employee Health and Safety Manager, ASI/ATV Instructor and ROHVA Certified Instructor. "By introducing foundational safety principles early, and in ways that reflect real riding situations, we're helping young riders develop the habits they need to ride responsibly and safely. When youth understand these skills, they're better equipped to enjoy the freedom and adventure of being outdoors with confidence. That's why Polaris is committed to advancing youth rider safety, and why Trailblazers plays such an important role in that mission."

The launch of this safety adventure marks the latest milestone in the long-standing collaboration between Polaris and Minnesota 4-H. Since 2019, the partnership has supported youth ATV and UTV safety education through hands‑on training, safety displays at farm safety events and county and state fairs, and expanded curriculum and volunteer training reaching more than 800,000 youth. Building on this foundation, Polaris and Minnesota 4‑H are sharing resources and learnings to support multi‑state program pilots, including current collaborations with 4‑H partners in Wisconsin and Utah, extending responsible riding education to more youth and families.

About University of Minnesota and Minnesota 4-H

Minnesota 4-H is the largest youth development program in the state, serving 58,000 youth in the 2024/2025 program year. The program, run by University of Minnesota Extension, is developed using rigorous educational standards and is designed to nurture youth into becoming innovators and leaders.

For more news from U of M Extension, visit www.extension.umn.edu/news or contact Extension Communications at [email protected]. University of Minnesota Extension is an equal opportunity educator and employer.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.