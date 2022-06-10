Polaris, The World's First Self-driving PSA, Wins The Prestigious SIIA CODiE Awards 2022

Replicon's Polaris PSA Wins The 'Best Project Management Solution' Award

Redwood City, Calif., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris PSA by Replicon has bagged the SIIA CODiE Awards 2022 in the 'Best Project Management Solution' category, reaffirming its stature as a leading Professional Services Automation (PSA) solution. SIIA CODiE Awards 2022 citation recognized Polaris PSA as "the best business solution that automates any aspect of managing project-based business activities."

The judges who assessed the entries to select the winner underlined Polaris PSA's unique features and robust capabilities. "A good project management tool needs to be flexible to accommodate the varying needs of the project while the project is ongoing. Also, the intuitive nature of the tool helps the users learn more quickly and make the best use of the application while working on the project. It also has a great time management system built in. Polaris is a great project management system that manages all aspects of a project, increases visibility, and improves communication across the members of the team," they said.

Reacting to the news, Raj Narayanaswamy, co-CEO of Replicon Inc., said, "We are delighted to win the coveted SIIA CODiE Awards 2022. This recognition further demonstrates the prowess of Polaris PSA as a robust business solution that offers a single source of truth for all projects, resources, and billing information. Today, companies across the board are undergoing major changes as they attune themselves to new workplace models and changing business dynamics. Amidst these changes, Polaris PSA's capabilities will empower organizations to better manage project scope and margins, optimize resource utilization, and make better decisions based on a real-time and accurate view of their entire business."

Polaris PSA offers several features that empower global professional services organizations with powerful resource, project, and financial management capabilities.

Some of them are listed below.

Powerful Dashboarding: Bring a project's scope and margins to the forefront. Polaris is the first PSA tool to focus on the scope of work, and offers detailed insights into project budget and scope variances.

Bring a project's scope and margins to the forefront. Polaris is the first PSA tool to focus on the scope of work, and offers detailed insights into project budget and scope variances. SmartBeats and Project Pulse: Get real-time insights into the status of projects and tasks, with ongoing updates to: work completed, work to be done, and estimated completion, instead of relying on out-of-date weekly timesheets.

Get real-time insights into the status of projects and tasks, with ongoing updates to: work completed, work to be done, and estimated completion, instead of relying on out-of-date weekly timesheets. Project Planning: Set up complex work breakdown structures and come up with accurate costs, margins, and billing information from historical projects.

Set up complex work breakdown structures and come up with accurate costs, margins, and billing information from historical projects. Project Governance: Standardize project execution processes across your services business for a consistent view. Define key items needed at each stage: Initiation, Planning, Execution, Close.

Standardize project execution processes across your services business for a consistent view. Define key items needed at each stage: Initiation, Planning, Execution, Close. Practice Management: Roll-up similar projects into programs/practice and manage a variety of professional services practices in your organization.

Roll-up similar projects into programs/practice and manage a variety of professional services practices in your organization. SmartBudget : Optimize professional services revenue and pricing by accounting for all relevant metrics including true resource costs, utilization, margins, and more.

: Optimize professional services revenue and pricing by accounting for all relevant metrics including true resource costs, utilization, margins, and more. Intelligent Resource Management: Its AI/ML-based advanced capabilities help manage resources in an autopilot mode to optimize growth.

Its AI/ML-based advanced capabilities help manage resources in an autopilot mode to optimize growth. Powerful Financial Management: Users can eliminate revenue leakage and increase profitability with real-time visibility into a project budget.

For a live demo of Polaris PSA and pricing information, please contact the Polaris sales team at (877) 762-2519 or write to [email protected].

About Polaris

Polaris has created a new category of self-driving solutions for Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Project Portfolio Management (PPM). For the first time, business leaders get intelligent help with decision-making as Polaris leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to do the heavy lifting, analyze real-time data, and deliver live recommendations on the best possible choices. Polaris is created by the team at Replicon, the Time Intelligence® company, with over 25 years of industry leadership in enterprise time tracking. Replicon supports thousands of customers across 70 countries, including SAS, NTT, NSC Global, Omnicom, and Aon. To learn more, please visit Polaris PSA .

About SIIA CODiE Awards 2022

Over the past 37 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards have recognized thousands of education and business technology companies, products and services as leaders in innovation and excellence. The peer-recognized program has continued to evolve with the technology it honors, showcasing the most leading-edge products and innovative business technology of the time.

