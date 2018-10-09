PolarityTE® Announces Former Acelity Leader Sharon Whalen as Vice President of Market Access

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences, today announced the appointment of Sharon Whalen as Vice President of Market Access. Ms. Whalen will lead the Company's effort to bring its innovative products to market in a manner that improves both health and economic outcomes for the patient, provider and payer.

Ms. Whalen is a recognized leader in the life sciences and biomedical products, wound care, managed care and healthcare delivery industries, with more than 25 years of experience in both the payer and product space. Notably, she led reimbursement and health policy for Acelity, a leading global wound care company and parent company of KCI, the market leader in negative pressure wound therapy. During her tenure, she worked on many products including advance dressings and skin substitutes. Through advocacy and engagement of physician societies and payers, Ms. Whalen drove the successful creation of a new Medicare benefit and procedural coding that allowed utilization of a novel wound care device in wound clinics.

Denver M. Lough, MD, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PolarityTE, remarked, "Sharon's experience and leadership will be invaluable in our mission to deliver life-changing products to the market while ensuring timely and continued access for patients. PolarityTE aims to revolutionize medicine, and Sharon's practical experience and strategic view of the healthcare system will help realize another piece of the Company's vision."

Sharon Whalen commented, "The innovation and patient-centric passion at PolarityTE is palpable, and leading the team that will provide worldwide access to the Company's current and future products is an opportunity of a lifetime. I look forward to participating in the growth of the Company for years to come, and being a part of the effort to drive the healthcare system towards true personalized medicine. It is a privilege to be a part of the process."

About Sharon Whalen

Sharon Whalen, MS has led market access programs and clinical research programs for a variety medical device companies developing wound, skin substitute, cardiac, interventional ablation products. She has successfully developed outcome evidence to support reimbursement strategic initiatives, as well as new reimbursement structures and policies for products in all care settings. Prior to her work at medical device companies, Sharon led the development of new corporate health services programs for a payer including benefit polices, health technology assessment and quality. She has worked for companies such as Acelity, LP, Edwards LifeSciences and PacifiCare. She has a master's degree in clinical specialty in trauma and bachelor's degree in nursing.

About PolarityTE®

PolarityTE is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. The PolarityTE platform technology begins with a small piece of the patient's own, or autologous, healthy tissue, rather than artificially manipulated individual cells. From this small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic and self-propagating product designed to enhance and stimulate the patient's own cells to regenerate the target tissues. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures with the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process to create the same tissue from which it was derived. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing.

