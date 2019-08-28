PolarityTE to Attend H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Healthcare Conference and Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on September 9, 2019 in New York, NY. PolarityTE also announced that it will attend and meet with investors during the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2019 in New York, NY.

A live audio webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation on September 9, 2019 at 11:40 AM ET will be accessible in real time on the "News/Events" section of PolarityTE's Investor website at www.polarityte.com/news-media/events or via the following link:

Link to Webcast

Shortly after conclusion of the webcast, an audio recording of the webcast will also be available to replay for 90 days by accessing either of the links referenced above.

PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com – Welcome to the Shift®.

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. Our actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov).

POLARITYTE, the POLARITYTE logo, WHERE SELF REGENERATES SELF, and WELCOME TO THE SHIFT are trademarks or registered trademarks of PolarityTE, Inc.

