PolarityTE to Present at Military Health System Research Symposium on Platform Technology for Treatment of Traumatic and Chronic Wounds

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, today announced that it will present data on the potential for SkinTE™ and OsteoTE™ to address military-related traumas and chronic wounds at the Military Health System Research Symposium on August 21, 2019, in Kissimmee, FL.

SkinTE is a first-of-its-kind autologous, homologous human cellular and tissue-based product designed to regenerate full-thickness, functional skin for the repair, reconstruction and replacement of a patient's own skin. OsteoTE, based on the same platform technology, is an autologous, homologous human cellular and tissue-based product intended to repair, reconstruct, replace and supplement bone.

"PolarityTE is committed to advancing research and developing potential new treatment options for our armed forces and veterans to help them recover from traumatic and chronic wounds and burns," said Nikolai Sopko, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, PolarityTE. "We will continue to pursue opportunities and synergies with the defense community in hopes that we will make a true impact on treatment options for these patients and providers."

The following poster will be presented on August 21, 2019, from 10:00am-12:00pm:

Wound Healing for the Modern-day Warfighter Using Novel Autologous Therapy for Complete Regeneration of Functional Skin and Bone in Multicomponent Traumatic Injuries (Poster #118; Poster Session 2)

(Poster #118; Poster Session 2) Location: Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, Exhibit Hall-Florida DEF

Presenter: Ivy Estabrooke , PhD, Vice President of Government and Community Programs, PolarityTE

About PolarityTE®

PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com – Welcome to the Shift®.

About SkinTE™

SkinTE is a human cellular and tissue-based product derived from a patient's own skin intended for the repair, reconstruction, and replacement of skin tissue.

SkinTE is intended to be used by physicians or other appropriate healthcare providers for homologous uses of skin tissues/integument. Patients who have suffered from an event, disease, process or acquired deficit that results in the functional loss or void of skin/integument systems can receive SkinTE as an adjunct and/or in place of split-thickness skin grafting, full-thickness grafting, temporizing skin coverage and/or skin substitute products. SkinTE is for autologous use only. Aseptic technique during harvest and deployment of SkinTE is mandatory. SkinTE is marketed as an HCT/P regulated by the FDA solely under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act and 21 CFR 1271.

About OsteoTE™

OsteoTE is a human cellular and tissue-based product derived from a patient's own bone intended for the repair, reconstruction, and replacement of bone tissue. OsteoTE preclinical results have shown the regeneration of full-thickness corticocancellous, functionally-polarized bone.

OsteoTE is intended to be used by physicians or other appropriate healthcare providers for the homologous use of bone. OsteoTE is for autologous use only. Aseptic technique during harvest and deployment of OsteoTE is mandatory. OsteoTE is a human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based product (HCT/P) registered with the FDA under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act and 21 CFR 1271.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. Our actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov).

POLARITYTE, the POLARITYTE logo, WHERE SELF REGENERATES SELF, WELCOME TO THE SHIFT, SKINTE and OSTEOTE are trademarks or registered trademarks of PolarityTE, Inc.

