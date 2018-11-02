PolarityTE to Sponsor Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Partnership Event "ACTion for Jackson" in New York

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences, announced today that the Company will be the Title Sponsor for "ACTion for Jackson," a charitable event being held on November 8, 2018 in New York City, organized by the EB Research Partnership.

During the event, Nikolai Sopko, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of PolarityTE will discuss the research PolarityTE is conducting in epidermolysis bullosa, a life-threatening rare genetic disease. PolarityTE's SkinTE™ product was used to treat an epidermolysis bullosa wound during the product's limited market release in early 2018, and the Company is currently using pre-clinical data to investigate genetically modifying SkinTE to develop treatments for epidermolysis bullosa and other genetic disorders.

"ACTion for Jackson" is one of the largest events held by the EB Research Partnership during the year and brings together families of patients, providers, payers and investors. Founded by a dedicated group of parents along with Eddie and Jill Vedder, the EB Research Partnership has raised more than $25 million and is currently funding 21 research projects, including several in gene and cell therapy. Epidermolysis bullosa is a family of life-threatening rare genetic diseases in which patients lack critical proteins that bind the two skin layers together to support strength and structure of the tissue.

Dr. Sopko remarked, "Beyond the promising results seen in an EB patient treated with SkinTE, we are also encouraged by some of the early stage results we are seeing in our gene transfer investigations, and we look forward to presenting more data related to these efforts during 2019. Epidermolysis bullosa is one of many debilitating genetic diseases that can affect the skin as well as other organs. We hope that one day we will be able to provide a permanent treatment for epidermolysis bullosa and give these patients back their skin."

About PolarityTE®

PolarityTE is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. The PolarityTE platform technology begins with a small piece of the patient's own, or autologous, healthy tissue, rather than artificially manipulated individual cells. From this small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic and self-propagating product designed to enhance and stimulate the patient's own cells to regenerate the target tissues. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures with the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process to create the same tissue from which it was derived. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com – Welcome to the Shift®.

About SkinTE™

SkinTE is a human cellular and tissue-based product derived from a patient's own skin intended for the repair, reconstruction, and replacement of skin tissue. SkinTE results have shown the regeneration of full-thickness (epidermis, dermis and hypodermis), functionally-polarized skin with all the appendages including hair and glands.

SkinTE is intended to be used by physicians or other appropriate healthcare providers for homologous uses of skin tissues/integument. Patients who have suffered from an event, disease, process or acquired deficit that results in the functional loss or void of skin/integument systems can receive SkinTE as an adjunct and/or in place of split-thickness skin grafting, full-thickness grafting, temporizing skin coverage and/or skin substitute products. SkinTE is for autologous use only. Aseptic technique during harvest and deployment of SkinTE is mandatory. SkinTE is marketed as an HCT/P regulated by the FDA solely under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act and 21 CFR 1271.

About EB Research Partnership

Founded in 2010, EB Research Partnership (EBRP) is the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to funding research aimed at treating and ultimately curing Epidermolysis Bullosa, a group of devastating and life-threatening skin disorders that affect children from birth. EB Research Partnership works to treat and cure EB as quickly and efficiently as possible and fulfills their mission by partnering with non-profit and for-profit organizations, foundations, individual donors, and the EB and research communities.

EB Research Partnership utilizes an innovative business model of venture philanthropy, leveraging concepts from principal investing and applying them towards achieving philanthropic goals. When making a grant to a research project, they retain the added upside of generating a recurring donation stream if the therapy or product is commercially successful, then use this revenue to fund additional EB research. To learn more about EB Research Partnership visit www.ebresearch.org.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. Our actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov).

POLARITYTE, the POLARITYTE logo, WHERE SELF REGENERATES SELF, WELCOME TO THE SHIFT, and SKINTE are trademarks or registered trademarks of PolarityTE, Inc.

