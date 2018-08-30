Polaroid Celebrates Instant Photography at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2019, Polaroid will celebrate the nostalgic charm of analog instant photography, while embracing the potential of the digital world by giving guests the opportunity to experience firsthand the creative new Polaroid OneStep+, the latest analog instant camera from Polaroid Originals. The Polaroid OneStep+ will highlight a lineup of the latest consumer electronics offerings from the Polaroid brand in booth #16615 located in Central Hall January 8-11.

"Polaroid analog instant photography made its return to CES last year for the brand's 80th anniversary with the launch of Polaroid Originals and the Polaroid OneStep 2. This year, we're excited to share the next evolution in instant analog photography, the Polaroid OneStep+," said Oskar Smolokowski, CEO of Polaroid BV. "The camera is the perfect embodiment of the Polaroid brand, combining the classic appeal of instant photography with innovative technology, allowing users to unlock their creativity. We're excited to offer visitors the opportunity to experience the magic of the camera alongside new, easy-to-use products that make the latest technologies accessible to users all over the world."

More Ways to Play

Visitors to the Polaroid booth will discover more ways to explore, create and play with instant photography with the Polaroid OneStep+. The analog instant camera will come to life at this year's show with in-booth experiences showcasing the product's unique and creative features, including double exposure, light painting, noise trigger and more. All of these features on the Polaroid OneStep+ can be accessed using the Polaroid Originals smartphone app, which allows users to connect their camera to a mobile device. Attendees will also have the chance to have their picture taken on the latest color and black & white Polaroid Originals film and experience various film photography techniques like emulsion lifts.

Modern Design, Retro Photos

Also on display in the booth will be the latest Polaroid instant digital camera and printer, the Polaroid Mint collection. Comprised of the Polaroid Mint instant digital camera and Polaroid Mint instant digital pocket printer, the line simplifies instant digital printing with a sleek and modern design and latest technology for faster, more powerful printing capabilities in a slimmer format. Both products use the revolutionary ZINK® Zero Ink® printing technology which uses heat to produce full-color, high quality, long-lasting and smudge-proof 2" x 3" photos that can be printed with or without the Polaroid Classic Border.

Discover the Latest Products from Polaroid

Polaroid has always believed in making the latest technologies accessible to all consumers and the brand continues that proud tradition in 2019.

Making its debut at CES will be the newest Polaroid 3D printer for the UK and European market. The Polaroid PlaySmart is an affordable, lightweight, desktop 3D printer with Wi-Fi print technology that will fit easily into any home, classroom or office environment. The elegantly designed and user-friendly 3D printer features software that allows users to easily download and import models and print them with just two clicks of a button. The accompanying Polaroid PlaySmart app enables prints to be sent, controlled and monitored via Wi-Fi using a mobile device.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to see the Polaroid line of 4K UHD LED smart TVs with HDR technology. The TV line incorporates an integrated platform that allows users to quickly and easily access their favorite apps, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Facebook, Pandora, Vudu, Twitter and Yahoo Weather.

Stay updated on all things Polaroid at CES through the official Polaroid social media channels, Polaroid Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more information about the Polaroid brand, visit Polaroid.com.

The Polaroid Brand

Polaroid is one of the world's most trusted, respected and recognizable brands, with a rich 80-year history built primarily on Polaroid instant cameras and film. The company's complete range of products was designed to deliver the fun, instant gratification and creative freedom for which the brand has long stood. Today, the Polaroid Classic Border Logo, rooted in the instant photo sharing that Polaroid pioneered, is the mark of genuine Polaroid branded products. For more information, visit Polaroid.com.

Polaroid, Polaroid & Pixel, Polaroid Color Spectrum, Polaroid Mint, Polaroid Originals, Polaroid OneStep and Polaroid Classic Border Logo are trademarks of PLR IP Holdings, LLC.

