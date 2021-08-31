Polaroid Introduces its Most Creative Camera Yet: Polaroid Now+

"It's a special time to be at Polaroid as we're bringing the brand and what it stands for into the future. Central to this effort is getting back to designing and making awesome products and keeping them at the core of the company. I'm super excited about the Now+ with the quality of photos you can capture and the new beautiful colors. Plus, for the first time we're including physical filters in the box as they were loved by our community and add to the palette for experimenting - with or without the app," Oskar Smolokowski, Chairman of Polaroid, said.

The Polaroid Now+ has more creative tools than any other instant camera; open the app to swipe between light painting, double exposure, manual mode, and more. The upgraded app also includes two new features—aperture priority and tripod mode, tools that put depth of field and long exposures into the hands of any creative.

The creativity doesn't stop there. The Polaroid Now+ comes with a lens filter kit which includes five physical filters to snap onto the camera lens. Saturate your photos in color, deepen contrast, or add new effects with experimental filters, like starburst, red vignette, and orange, blue, and yellow filters. The lens filter kit even comes with a carrying case for safekeeping.

The Polaroid Now+ camera is a step up from the original point-and-shoot Polaroid Now camera released in 2020. The improved design boasts the core features such as autofocus, dynamic flash, and self-timer, but now comes with a tripod mount to steady your ideas. The ultimate creative collaborator.

"We designed the Now+ to help people take their creativity further. The Polaroid app is redesigned from the ground up including new modes and a streamlined interface. We've integrated the camera's light sensor into the lens stage to enhance the performance of the different filters included with the camera and updated the design language to the one introduced on the Now and the Go. The seasonal Blue Gray colorway is calmer and more mature, making it the most elegant Polaroid camera to date," Ignacio Germade, Chief Design Officer, said.

To celebrate the launch of Polaroid Now+, the brand proves the camera's creative prowess with a series of artistic photography experiments featuring international creatives.

To show off aperture priority mode, Polaroid tapped Berlin-based makeup artist Kicki Zhang who is known for creating dynamic looks inspired by her Chinese heritage. With aperture priority mode, the brand put Zhang's latest evolution of work in focus. To highlight manual mode, Polaroid put the spotlight on French dancer and choreographer Jojo Akams. Famous for his energetic dance moves, the photo series uses manual mode to capture dynamic motions with psychedelic flair. Each creator experiment is documented on video featuring original music by Baraka for the campaign, with every accident and surprise captured in the iconic Polaroid format frame, a tribute to the camera's experimental spirit.

The Polaroid Now+ is Polaroid's second key launch this year, following the international launch of the Polaroid Go camera and film in April. As the brand's most creative camera launch to date, the Now+ proudly answers Polaroid's mission to provide the most inspiring tools for creators around the world.

The Polaroid Now+ in Blue Gray is exclusively available on August 31 from polaroid.com , along with White and Black colorways. Download the Polaroid app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

Polaroid Now+ Camera MSRP: $149.99

About Polaroid

Polaroid was founded by Edwin Land in 1937 as an icon of innovation and engineering. It wasn't until 1943 when Land's daughter asked why she couldn't see a photograph of herself immediately that the idea for the instant camera was born. In 1947 it became a reality with the first ever instant camera.

It was the introduction of the breakthrough Polaroid SX-70 camera in 1972 that launched instant photography as we know it today, followed by landmark innovations such as the original OneStep, instant color film; and the Polaroid 600 and Spectra cameras and film formats.

Polaroid cameras went on to inspire artists such as Andy Warhol, Helmut Newton, Robert Mapplethorpe, Maripol, Keith Haring, and Guy Bourdin who raised the brand to the status of a cultural icon.

In the 1990s and 2000s, the swift rise of digital technology eclipsed instant photography and Polaroid announced the end of instant film production in 2008. But that was short-lived; a dedicated group of instant photography fans under the name 'The Impossible Project' saved the last Polaroid factory in the Netherlands. Since then, they have been the only people in the world making film for vintage Polaroid cameras.

In 2017, The Impossible Project re-launched as Polaroid Originals: a brand dedicated exclusively to Polaroid's original analog instant photography products. Bringing analog instant photography back under the Polaroid umbrella was a significant milestone, but it was not the end of the journey. In March 2020, Polaroid took the next step and became one brand, with the one name: Polaroid.

Today, Polaroid has analog instant photography at its core and represents the brand that people all over the world came to know and love for over 80 years. By unifying its entire product portfolio under one name,

Polaroid is setting out its new vision as a global brand that will continue to create products that bring people together in human and meaningful ways.

