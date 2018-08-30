Polaroid Introduces the New Polaroid Mint 2-in-1 Instant Digital Camera and Polaroid Mint Instant Digital Pocket Printer at IFA

"We're excited to welcome the new Polaroid Mint camera and pocket printer to the Polaroid family and showcase them to the European market at IFA," said Oskar Smolokowski, CEO of Polaroid BV. "They offer consumers the latest in digital instant printing technology, portability and shareability. For 80 years Polaroid has always been about offering easy to use, portable products that bring people together around their photos - and the Polaroid Mint lineup moves that mission forward in our most portable 2x3' format."

Polaroid Mint 2-in-1 Instant Digital Camera and Printer



The Polaroid Mint camera makes it easier than ever to capture and print instant photos that last a lifetime. With its sleek, vertical design, the Polaroid Mint camera instantly prints vibrant, high-quality photos. Simply choose one of three modes - color, black and white or sepia - add a frame if desired and press the shutter button to instantly print the photo. Features of the Polaroid Mint camera include:

16-megapixel digital camera

MicroSD card slot to support up to 256 GB of storage

Integrated selfie mirror

Automatic LED flash

Self-timer

Available in black, white, red, blue and yellow

MSRP: $99.99

Polaroid Mint Instant Digital Pocket Printer



Print any photo from your smartphone or tablet on-the-go with the Polaroid Mint instant digital pocket printer. The printer connects to the Polaroid Mint app on your smart device via Bluetooth to print stunning 2"x3" full-color glossy photos in less than a minute. The app features editing, filters, frames, stickers and more for unparalleled creativity. This slim, lightweight printer packs a powerful punch with a battery life to print 50 photos per charge. Additional features include:

Standard USB charging cable/port

Polaroid Mint app is compatible with both iOS and Android devices

Available in black, white, red, blue and yellow

MSRP: $129.99

Both the Polaroid Mint camera and printer use the ink-free Zero Ink® printing technology developed by ZINK. ZINK is a revolutionary technology for digital devices that was born in the Polaroid organization before being spun off to become an independent company. The ZINK-enabled printer uses heat to activate and colorize cyan, yellow and magenta dye crystals embedded in the paper. The result is full-color, high quality, long-lasting and smudge-proof images without ink cartridges, ribbons or toner. The 2"x3" photo prints in just under a minute so consumers can instantly share the photo with friends and family.

Offered by C+A Global, an authorized Polaroid licensee, the Polaroid Mint instant digital camera and Polaroid Mint instant digital pocket printer will be available at retailers worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2018. Both products will be available at IFA for demos at booth #107 in Hall 25. To learn more, please visit polaroid.com

About Polaroid

Polaroid is one of the world's most trusted, respected and recognizable brands, with a rich 80-year history built primarily on Polaroid instant cameras and film. The company's complete range of products was designed to deliver the fun, instant gratification and creative freedom for which the brand has long stood. Today, the Polaroid Classic Border Logo, rooted in the instant photo sharing that Polaroid pioneered, is the mark of genuine Polaroid branded products. For more information, visit Polaroid.http://www.polaroid.com/.

Polaroid, Polaroid & Pixel, Polaroid Color Spectrum, Polaroid Classic Border Logo and Polaroid Mint are trademarks of PLR IP Holdings, LLC, used under license.

About ZINK Holdings LLC



ZINK Holdings LLC, a privately held company, was founded to enable millions of customers to enjoy the magic of ZINK Zero Ink® products. ZINK invented, manufactures, and is a supplier of the ZINK Printing Technology and the ZINK Paper. The ZINK Paper technology is utilized by partner companies, which bring ZINK-enabled products to market under their respective brands. For more information, please visit www.ZINK.com

ZINK, Zero Ink, and hAppy are trademarks of ZINK Holdings LLC.

