Polarr Unveils a New Approach to Photo Editing with its Style Creator Program that Makes it Simple for Young Creators to Stand Out

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polarr , the developer of the company's popular photo editing app, today announced the Polarr Style Creator program. Polarr style creators are the backbone of the Polarr community, with more than 500,000 creators making and sharing Polarr styles every month.

Unlike apps like VSCO and Instagram that encourage and reward specific aesthetics, Polarr encourages its creators to push creative boundaries. The Polarr Style Creator program was designed to help teens develop and share their unique styles with a global community. Polarr is also announcing several key executive hires from leading companies as it scales to meet growing demand for its products.

Polarr Styles Bring Fun Back to Creative Visual Editing

Polarr enables users a way to leverage skills from the world's best photographers and use simple tools to create their own custom styles. The company provides young creators with powerful and easy-to-use tools to make, apply and share styles anyway they choose. Polarr Styles makes it simple for creators to stand out and be creative instead of having to figure out how to best fit in with the aesthetics they've been given in apps and feeds. Unlike other apps that provide a set of group filters or presets and encourage and reward the specific aesthetics that appeal to millennials, Polarr styles are flexible and embrace the wacky, bold and experimental creativity for visual expression. Polarr knows that the best edits won't come from them, but from their vibrant community of young creators and community.

Polarr's focus on highlighting styles and the voices of the young creators behind them has taken off on Instagram. The company has seen continuous gains of roughly 2,000 followers per day since mid-September.

"Teen creativity is extremely powerful," said Polarr Chief Product Officer Ivana Savic, "but it can look very different to what adults are used to — and it's often not taken seriously. Supporting teens' bold, individual, evolving creativity is key to pursuing our vision for a world where there is no barrier to inspiration, no judgment to self-expression and no limit to where creativity can be applied."

What Does a Polarr Style Creator Look Like?

One of our top creators is Hend (@polarrfilterse), a 17 year old creator from Saudi Arabia who makes styles inspired by k-pop, global teen celebrities and emerging trends. Last month, nearly 28,000 people used her Polarr styles on their photos.

Executives from Instagram, Twitch and Airbnb Join Polarr

Over the last year, Polarr has quietly amassed a world-class team of leaders, including Ivana Savic who was previously at Twitch and Amazon as Chief Product Officer; Yuntao Jia formerly from Facebook and Airbnb as head of engineering; and Jeffrey Gerson, previously at Instagram as VP of Marketing. These new leaders will be instrumental as Polarr builds out its community and reaches the company's next stage of growth.

"Since launching in 2015, we've learned so much from the young creators who have shaped Polarr," shares Polarr co-founder Borui Wang. "With over 500 thousand monthly active creators sharing more than a million styles every month, we're directly advancing our mission: helping people express themselves visually and ignite the creative spark in others. And to support them, we've invested in experienced executives like Ivana Savic, Yuntao Jia and Jeffrey Gerson who will lead Polarr into its next phase of growth."

About Polarr

Polarr develops powerful, easy-to-use visual tools that helps people express themselves visually and ignite the creative spark in others. The company's cutting-edge AI technologies are also embedded in the cameras of some of the world's most popular mobile devices including the Samsung Galaxy, LG Velvet, Lenovo Legion, and others. Polarr has offices in San Jose, California and Shenzhen, China.

