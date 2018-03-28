PolarSeven Achieve AWS DevOps Competency

SYDNEY, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PolarSeven, Accelerate Your Cloud Automation, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This recognises that PolarSeven provides proven technology solutions and deep expertise helping customers:

implement their continuous integration and continuous delivery practices

automating infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS

DevOps

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates PolarSeven as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery, Monitoring, Logging, Performance, and Infrastructure as Code Consulting.

To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"PolarSeven is delighted to achieve AWS DevOps Competency status," said Darrell King, CEO. "Our highly qualified team is focused on helping companies achieve their goals by leveraging the breadth of AWS services and pace of innovations that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with broad industry experience and expertise.

