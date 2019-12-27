Polder Products Wins Two 2019 Good Design Awards

OXFORD, Conn., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polder Products has received the Chicago Athenaeum Good Design Award for excellence in product design, quality and innovation on two of their 2019 product introductions.

Polder received the awards for their Viper BBQ Tongs and Stowaway Iron Rest products. Both items employ clean, sophisticated design merged with problem solving user benefits. The products also deliver in elevating the consumer experience with these tasks by offering a more effective process.

Polder Products

The Viper BBQ Tongs utilize a shovel base lower-halve and pincer 'teeth' top-halve to allow for greater detail control while grilling. The larger sized grips also give greater hand comfort over time when managing multiple items on the grill.

The Stowaway Iron Rest offers users the ability to safely place a hot iron while adjusting clothes, and then store the iron and board together directly after ironing - no more need to wait for the iron to cool down.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with Good Design awards for these two new products," states Kerry Cooper, Executive Vice President at Polder. "Solving problems in the consumer experience is our main goal, and these awards help validate our ongoing effort towards making better products for daily tasks."

Both products are currently available at retail across the U.S. and they can also be found on the brands website at www.polder.com

Product specifics:

Viper Tongs Stowaway Ironing Board Model: KTH-5903 Model: IB-6720 SRP: $14.99 SRP: $99.99

About the Good Design Awards:

Now in its 69th year, Good Design is the oldest and one of the most distinguished design awards programs in the world. Founded in Chicago by former MoMa curator Edgar Kaufmann, Jr. along with such pioneers in modern design as Charles and Ray Eames and Russel Wright, Good Design honors the annual achievements of the best industrial and graphic designers, and world manufacturers for their pursuit of extraordinary design excellence.

Winners are selected from among thousands of submissions from leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms from around the world, representing the most important and influential corporations worldwide in the design industry from over 48 countries.

About Polder:

Polder is the solutions resource, creating items for everyday living throughout the home. We focus on common daily tasks, apply our user-centered design process and make products that are useful, beautiful and better.

Whether it's kitchen, laundry & home organization or bath items, we are passionate about creating products that elevate how people live at home, every day.

For additional information, visit www.polder.com.

