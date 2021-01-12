Polestar Cars Drives Innovation and Awareness with Actor Oscar Isaac in New Video Series

In partnership with The Wall Street Journal, "Making aNew" is a five-part mini docuseries which seeks the truths behind Polestar's ethos and advancements in sustainability, electrification and performance. The video series is available to view today at www.polestar.com/us/making-anew .

"As the automotive world moves to electrification, important terms such as sustainability and clean energy are becoming generic slogans with diminished meaning," said Oscar Isaac. "After learning about the company, I feel better about driving a Polestar because the brand is transparent about how its cars are produced, accountable for its impact on the planet and taking action to truly offset the footprint of its vehicles."

Since the launch of the brand in 2017, Polestar has become synonymous with the development of new technologies, harnessing refined performance and incorporating unconventional materials in the development of its vehicles.

More recently, the brand began publishing detailed climate impact reports of its electric vehicles as they leave the production line, aiming to be the most transparent company in the automotive industry. As a proof point of this pledge, Polestar has published a full lifecycle analysis of the Polestar 2 Electric Fastback, and will release its first annual sustainability report in March of this year.

"We are determined to be the guiding star for our industry, accelerating the shift to more sustainable mobility. Innovation, clean energy, circular materials and transparency are areas of particular focus. A great example of this is the use of blockchain to improve the accountability of our cobalt supply chain," said Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability at Polestar. "Collaborating with visible activists like Oscar, who are as passionate about carbon-neutrality as we are, will help raise awareness and understanding, paving the path for a more sustainable future."

For images and other media information, visit polestar.com/press.

About Polestar

Polestar is the independent Swedish premium electric performance car brand founded by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding. Established in 2017, Polestar enjoys specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits from significant economies of scale as a result. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and retails its vehicles in ten global markets across Europe and North America, and in China.

Polestar produces two electric performance cars. The Polestar 1 is a low-volume electric performance hybrid GT with a carbon fiber body, 609 hp, 738 ft.-lb. and an electric-only range of 60 miles – the longest of any hybrid car in the world. The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback is the company's first fully electric, high volume car. Polestar 2 launched in 2020 with an all-wheel drive electric powertrain that produces 408 hp and 487 ft.-lb., with a maximum range of 233 miles (292 miles WLTP).

In the future, the Polestar 3 electric performance SUV will join the portfolio, as well as the Precept – a design study vehicle released in 2020 that is slated for future production. Precept showcases the brand's future vision in terms of sustainability, digital technology and design.

SOURCE Polestar