Polestar Cars to Open 15 New U.S. Showrooms in 2021

With at-home test drives already available, the first of the new retail Spaces will open by early spring in Austin, Texas, Boston and Denver. Specific showroom details are available at Polestar.com/Spaces . Additional information pertaining to the locations in Washington D.C., Seattle and Florida will be announced soon.

In the latter half of 2021, Polestar anticipates opening additional showrooms in Atlanta, Central and South New Jersey, Connecticut, Dallas, Detroit, Minneapolis, Phoenix and Orange County, Calif.

"In 2019 we stated our goal of servicing 85% of the addressable EV market within a year of the Polestar 2 launch," said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar in North America. "With these 2021 appointments, we will accomplish that and more- especially with our free pickup and delivery servicing within 150 miles of a brick-and-mortar Polestar location."

Polestar Spaces are designed to give customers the opportunity to experience the company firsthand without the pressures that come from a traditional automotive dealership. Staffed by non-commissioned Polestar Specialists, each Space embodies the minimalist Scandinavian design ethos of the brand, minimizing any distractions within the showroom so guests can enjoy their experience at their own pace. Test drives can be coordinated onsite or at home with the all-electric Polestar 2 at Polestar.com/test-drive . Orders can be placed at Polestar.com .

Polestar Spaces are already open in Los Angeles (Santa Monica) and Manhattan, plus two locations in the San Francisco Bay Area (Corte Madera and Santa Clara). Further markets for expansion will be announced later in 2021.

About Polestar

Polestar is the independent Swedish premium electric performance car brand founded by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding. Established in 2017, Polestar enjoys specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits from significant economies of scale as a result. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and retails its vehicles in ten global markets across Europe and North America, and in China.

Polestar produces two electric performance cars. The Polestar 1 is a low-volume electric performance hybrid GT with a carbon fiber body, 619 hp, 738 ft.-lb. and an electric-only range of 60 miles – the longest of any hybrid car in the world. The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback is the company's first fully electric, high volume car. Polestar 2 launched in 2020 with an all-wheel drive electric powertrain that produces 408 hp and 487 ft.-lb., with a maximum range of 233 miles (292 miles WLTP).

In the future, the Polestar 3 electric performance SUV will join the portfolio, as well as the Precept – a design study vehicle released in 2020 that is slated for future production. Precept showcases the brand's future vision in terms of sustainability, digital technology and design.

