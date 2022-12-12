Police and law enforcement equipment market: Historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The police and law enforcement equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,271.94 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing focus on public place protection, the development of innovative equipment, and rising government investment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global police and law enforcement equipment market as a part of the aerospace and defense market, which covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation, defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains, arms and ammunition, defense electronics, defense logistics equipment, and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., Aholdtech, Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Axon Enterprise Inc., Bayly Inc., Combined Systems Inc., Digital Ally Inc., Hard Shell, Haven Gear, Honeywell International Inc, Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd., Mart Group LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., and OBERON ALPHA.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (police, court, and others), product (lethal and non-lethal weapons, surveillance systems, communication systems, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Police:

The police segment grew gradually by USD 1,212.61 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of police tactical units and rising civil unrest globally. The segment is also driven by the increasing adoption of advanced communication systems and digital technologies such as facial recognition by police.

What are the key data covered in police and law enforcement equipment market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the police and law enforcement equipment market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the police and law enforcement equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of police and law enforcement equipment market vendors

Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,271.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aholdtech, Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Axon Enterprise Inc., Bayly Inc., Combined Systems Inc., Digital Ally Inc., Hard Shell, Haven Gear, Honeywell International Inc, Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd., Mart Group LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., OBERON ALPHA, Safariland LLC, Streichers Inc., Textron Inc., XION Protective Gear, and Zhejiang Ganyu Police Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global police and law enforcement equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global police and law enforcement equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Police - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Police - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Police - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Police - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Police - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Court - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Court - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Court - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Court - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Court - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Lethal and non-lethal weapons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Lethal and non-lethal weapons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Lethal and non-lethal weapons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Lethal and non-lethal weapons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Lethal and non-lethal weapons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Surveillance systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Surveillance systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Surveillance systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Surveillance systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Surveillance systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Communication systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Communication systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Communication systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Communication systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Communication systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 120: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 121: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 122: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 123: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 124: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Avon Polymer Products Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Avon Polymer Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Avon Polymer Products Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Avon Polymer Products Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Axis Communications AB

Exhibit 128: Axis Communications AB - Overview



Exhibit 129: Axis Communications AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Axis Communications AB - Key news



Exhibit 131: Axis Communications AB - Key offerings

12.6 Axon Enterprise Inc.

Exhibit 132: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Combined Systems Inc.

Exhibit 136: Combined Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Combined Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Combined Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Digital Ally Inc.

Exhibit 139: Digital Ally Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Digital Ally Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Digital Ally Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Honeywell International Inc

Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc - Overview



Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc - Key news



Exhibit 145: Honeywell International Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Honeywell International Inc - Segment focus

12.10 Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Mart Group LLC

Exhibit 150: Mart Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 151: Mart Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Mart Group LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Motorola Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 153: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 OBERON ALPHA

Exhibit 157: OBERON ALPHA - Overview



Exhibit 158: OBERON ALPHA - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: OBERON ALPHA - Key offerings

12.14 Safariland LLC

Exhibit 160: Safariland LLC - Overview



Exhibit 161: Safariland LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Safariland LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Streichers Inc.

Exhibit 163: Streichers Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Streichers Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Streichers Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Textron Inc.

Exhibit 166: Textron Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Textron Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Textron Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Textron Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Textron Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 XION Protective Gear

Exhibit 171: XION Protective Gear - Overview



Exhibit 172: XION Protective Gear - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: XION Protective Gear - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

