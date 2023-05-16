Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market size to grow by USD 1,271.94 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the development of innovative equipment - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The police and law enforcement equipment market is set to grow by USD 1,271.94 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on public place protection. 4K CCTV surveillance cameras provide clear video footage, allowing security authorities to monitor the city more effectively and efficiently.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market 2023-2027

The report on the police and law enforcement equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing focus on public place protection

Development of innovative equipment

Rising government investment

Market Trends

Use of social media for law enforcement

Integration of electronic components

Integration of video analytics with law enforcement software

Market Challenges

Infrastructural requirements

Governed by various regulations and acts

Issues related to privacy

Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market is analyzed in terms of Applications by police, court, and others. The product segmentation by lethal and non-lethal weapons, surveillance systems, communication systems, and others. The geography segment includes North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report offers market size and forecasts for all the above segments in value (USD billion). This study identifies the use of social media for law enforcement, the integration of electronic components, and the integration of video analytics with law enforcement software as one of the prime reasons driving the police and law enforcement equipment market growth during the next few years.

The market share growth of the police segment will be significant during the forecast period. The driving force for the police segment is the constitutional authority and large-scale usage of various police and law enforcement equipment by the police station to maintain law and order in the area and prevent crime. In the forecast period, it is estimated that North America will contribute 42% to the market.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)- View Sample Report

The police and law enforcement equipment market covers the following areas:

Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market Sizing

Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market Forecast

Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Aholdtech

Avon Polymer Products Ltd.

Axis Communications AB

Axon Enterprise Inc.

Bayly Inc.

Combined Systems Inc.

Digital Ally Inc.

Hard Shell

Haven Gear

Honeywell International Inc

Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd.

Mart Group LLC

Motorola Solutions Inc.

OBERON ALPHA

Safariland LLC

Streichers Inc.

Textron Inc.

XION Protective Gear

Zhejiang Ganyu Police Co. Ltd.

3m.com- The company offers police and law enforcement equipment for industrial SCBAs and firefighting SCBAs.

avon-protection.com- The company offers police and law enforcement equipment such as escape devices, ballistic helmets and CBRN boots and gloves.

axis.com- The company offers police and law enforcement equipment such as Wearables, Accessories and System devices.

Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,271.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aholdtech, Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Axon Enterprise Inc., Bayly Inc., Combined Systems Inc., Digital Ally Inc., Hard Shell, Haven Gear, Honeywell International Inc, Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd., Mart Group LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., OBERON ALPHA, Safariland LLC, Streichers Inc., Textron Inc., XION Protective Gear, and Zhejiang Ganyu Police Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

