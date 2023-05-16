Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market size to grow by USD 1,271.94 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the development of innovative equipment - Technavio

May 16, 2023, 18:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The police and law enforcement equipment market is set to grow by USD 1,271.94 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on public place protection. 4K CCTV surveillance cameras provide clear video footage, allowing security authorities to monitor the city more effectively and efficiently.
The report on the police and law enforcement equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growing focus on public place protection
- Development of innovative equipment
- Rising government investment
Market Trends
- Use of social media for law enforcement
- Integration of electronic components
- Integration of video analytics with law enforcement software
Market Challenges
- Infrastructural requirements
- Governed by various regulations and acts
- Issues related to privacy
Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
The Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market is analyzed in terms of Applications by police, court, and others. The product segmentation by lethal and non-lethal weapons, surveillance systems, communication systems, and others. The geography segment includes North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report offers market size and forecasts for all the above segments in value (USD billion). This study identifies the use of social media for law enforcement, the integration of electronic components, and the integration of video analytics with law enforcement software as one of the prime reasons driving the police and law enforcement equipment market growth during the next few years.
The market share growth of the police segment will be significant during the forecast period. The driving force for the police segment is the constitutional authority and large-scale usage of various police and law enforcement equipment by the police station to maintain law and order in the area and prevent crime. In the forecast period, it is estimated that North America will contribute 42% to the market.
The police and law enforcement equipment market covers the following areas:
Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market Sizing
Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market Forecast
Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Aholdtech
- Avon Polymer Products Ltd.
- Axis Communications AB
- Axon Enterprise Inc.
- Bayly Inc.
- Combined Systems Inc.
- Digital Ally Inc.
- Hard Shell
- Haven Gear
- Honeywell International Inc
- Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd.
- Mart Group LLC
- Motorola Solutions Inc.
- OBERON ALPHA
- Safariland LLC
- Streichers Inc.
- Textron Inc.
- XION Protective Gear
- Zhejiang Ganyu Police Co. Ltd.
3m.com- The company offers police and law enforcement equipment for industrial SCBAs and firefighting SCBAs.
avon-protection.com- The company offers police and law enforcement equipment such as escape devices, ballistic helmets and CBRN boots and gloves.
axis.com- The company offers police and law enforcement equipment such as Wearables, Accessories and System devices.
Related Reports:
Commercial Airlines Market- The commercial airlines market size is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.31% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 260 billion.
Tethered Drones Market- The Tethered Drones Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 21.64 million.
|
Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,271.94 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
5.6
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., Aholdtech, Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Axon Enterprise Inc., Bayly Inc., Combined Systems Inc., Digital Ally Inc., Hard Shell, Haven Gear, Honeywell International Inc, Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd., Mart Group LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., OBERON ALPHA, Safariland LLC, Streichers Inc., Textron Inc., XION Protective Gear, and Zhejiang Ganyu Police Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global police and law enforcement equipment market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global police and law enforcement equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Police - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Police - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Police - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Police - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Police - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Court - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Court - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Court - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Court - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Court - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Lethal and non-lethal weapons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Lethal and non-lethal weapons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Lethal and non-lethal weapons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Lethal and non-lethal weapons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Lethal and non-lethal weapons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Surveillance systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Surveillance systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Surveillance systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Surveillance systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Surveillance systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Communication systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Communication systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Communication systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Communication systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Communication systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 120: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: 3M Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Avon Polymer Products Ltd.
- Exhibit 125: Avon Polymer Products Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Avon Polymer Products Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Avon Polymer Products Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Axis Communications AB
- Exhibit 128: Axis Communications AB - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Axis Communications AB - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Axis Communications AB - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Axis Communications AB - Key offerings
- 12.6 Axon Enterprise Inc.
- Exhibit 132: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Combined Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Combined Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Combined Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Combined Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Digital Ally Inc.
- Exhibit 139: Digital Ally Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Digital Ally Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Digital Ally Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Honeywell International Inc
- Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc - Key news
- Exhibit 145: Honeywell International Inc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Honeywell International Inc - Segment focus
- 12.10 Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 147: Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Mart Group LLC
- Exhibit 150: Mart Group LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Mart Group LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Mart Group LLC - Key offerings
- 12.12 Motorola Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 153: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.13 OBERON ALPHA
- Exhibit 157: OBERON ALPHA - Overview
- Exhibit 158: OBERON ALPHA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: OBERON ALPHA - Key offerings
- 12.14 Safariland LLC
- Exhibit 160: Safariland LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Safariland LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: Safariland LLC - Key offerings
- 12.15 Streichers Inc.
- Exhibit 163: Streichers Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Streichers Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 165: Streichers Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Textron Inc.
- Exhibit 166: Textron Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Textron Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: Textron Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 169: Textron Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Textron Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.17 XION Protective Gear
- Exhibit 171: XION Protective Gear - Overview
- Exhibit 172: XION Protective Gear - Product / Service
- Exhibit 173: XION Protective Gear - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 177: Research methodology
- Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 179: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations
