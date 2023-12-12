Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market size to increase by USD 1.45 billion during 2023-2028; Growing focus on the development of innovative equipment to drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The police and law enforcement equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.45 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Police, Court, and Law enforcement agencies and others), Product (Lethal and non-lethal weapons, Surveillance systems, Communication systems, and Personal protective equipment and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market 2024-2028

The development of innovative equipment drives market growth. Facial recognition cameras, thermal imaging technology, and artificial intelligence (AI)--based solutions are some of the technologies, that have resulted in the innovation of many new security surveillance cameras in the past few years. 4K CCTV surveillance cameras provide clear video footage and thus, security authorities can monitor the city effectively and efficiently. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the police and law enforcement equipment market: 3M Co., Aholdtech, Avon Polymer Products Ltd., Axon Enterprise Inc., Bayly Inc., Canon Inc., Combined Systems Inc., Digital Ally Inc., Hard Shell, Haven Gear, Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu Kelin Police Co. Ltd., Mart Group LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., OBERON ALPHA, Polimil Ltd., Safariland LLC, Streichers Inc., XION Protective Gear, and Zhejiang Ganyu Police Co. Ltd.

Market to observe 5.9% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The integration of electronic components is an emerging market trend.

is an emerging market trend. Given the highly dynamic conflict environment, police and law enforcement officials, including anti-riot police, must be provided with optimal situational awareness and connectivity so that they can interact with command centers.

This has resulted in designers focusing on making mission-centric, scalable, and modular personnel protective equipment.

Sensors, communication, and data-gathering instruments can be included in body armor to make it more effective due to the advancements in electronics.

Challenge

A few government regulations and acts hamper market growth.

hamper market growth. Several safety regulation norms influence the materials used in the manufacturing of personnel protective equipment.

Personnel protective equipment has to go through several checks. This includes checks for resistance, high ballistic protection, impact resistance, and safety features.

For instance, NIJ classifies the armor based on the levels of ballistic performance of the equipment.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The market share growth of the police segment will be significant during the forecast period. The driving force for the police segment is the constitutional authority and large-scale usage of various police and law enforcement equipment by the police station to maintain law and order in the area and prevent crime. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample Report

Police And Law Enforcement Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.83% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

