Police and Military Simulation Training Market 2021-2025 | Cost-effective Virtual Training to Boost Growth | Technavio

Cost-effective virtual training is one of the primary factors leading the global police and military simulation training market growth. The growth is attributed to virtual training as it reduces the supplementary cost of resources including the costs associated with fuel for military platforms, procurement of training ammunition, and operational costs. The minimization of risks associated with real-time training (personnel, equipment, and devices) and increased budget allocation for defense and law enforcement will further stimulate the demand for innovative simulation training systems. Moreover, the utilization of an architecture based on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) components will reduce the development costs of customized equipment, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the market in focus.

Police and Military Simulation Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.96 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arotech Corp., Ascent Flight Training Holdings, BAE Systems Plc, CAE Inc., Cubic Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Meggitt Plc, Northrop Grumman Corp., and Raytheon Technologies Corp.

One of the major challenges to the global police and military simulation training market will be the high investment required for simulation systems. Lack of well-developed infrastructure and space for simulators installation, trained personnel, maintenance staff, and other overhead expenses will impede the growth of the market in focus. The simulator units are expensive, costing a few million, excluding the certification cost for which training academies have to apply individually. Moreover, the cost of movement of trainees and the requirement of network and communication technology are other challenges to the vendors. The complicated certification process and heavy costs may also obstruct the growth during the forecast period.

The Police and Military Simulation Training Market Covers the Following Areas:

Police and Military Simulation Training Market Sizing

Police and Military Simulation Training Market Forecast

Police and Military Simulation Training Market Analysis

Police and Military Simulation Training Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecast

The market is segmented by product (flight, combat, and maritime) and the market share growth by the flight segment will be significant during the forecast period. To train pilots of military aircraft, flight simulators such as full-flight (FFS) and flight simulation training devices (FSTD) are used. These are the replica of the airplane cockpit and controls inside the cockpit respectively, which enhances training and the pilot's flying and cueing skills. The rising procurement of both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft and up-gradation of existing fleet and delivery of military aircraft will drive the growth of this segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.

The police and military simulation training market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market.

