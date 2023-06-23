Police and Military Simulation Training Market size is set to grow by USD 4,885.06 million from 2022 to 2027; Cost-effective virtual training boosts the market - Technavio

23 Jun, 2023, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global police and military simulation training market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,885.06 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the market growth. The US defense spending is the highest compared to all other countries. Canada and the US are the major countries in the region with a significant defense budget. Furthermore, the defense ministries in these countries are investing heavily in modernizing their military fleet and associated simulation training equipment. Additionally, some of the vendors who offer police and military training in North America include L3Harris Technologies Inc., Meggitt Plc, and Northrop Grumman Corp. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report
Police And Military Simulation Training Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (flight, combat, and maritime), application (air, naval, and ground), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The market share growth by the flight segment is significant during the forecast period. Flight simulators are used for training pilots by creating a virtual environment for various aspects of a flight. They enhance the skills of pilots. Currently, several major military aircraft deals are under process, which will drive the growth of the flight segment. The governments of many countries are acquiring new flight simulators to train their pilots. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the flight segment during the forecast period.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report
Police And Military Simulation Training Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
Cost-effective virtual training is one of the primary factors leading the global police and military simulation training market growth. The growth is attributed to virtual training as it reduces the supplementary cost of resources including the costs associated with fuel for military platforms, procurement of training ammunition, and operational costs.
Furthermore, in real-time training, supplementary cost of resources includes costs associated with fuel for military platforms and procurement of training ammunition and operational costs. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period,
Leading trends influencing the market
Education via STE is a major trend boosting market growth during the forecast period. Most present-day simulators mimic one combat vehicle or a single weapon at any point in time but STE provides a solution to this problem by bringing together different kinds of platforms for combined-arms training.
Furthermore, STE works as a single system to emphasize the cognitive, physical, and social elements and enhances live training via integrating augmented reality using cloud technologies and geospatial databases. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
High investments required for simulation systems challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. With the advent of COTS and strict requirements related to the size, weight, and power (SWaP) of components and systems, the police and military simulators and training devices market has witnessed a sizeable cost reduction.
Moreover, the simulator units are expensive, costing a few million dollars, especially in the case of military simulation training devices, mainly because these simulator systems are highly advanced and expensive in comparison to their civil counterparts. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.
Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this Police and Military Simulation Training Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the police and military simulation training market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the police and military simulation training market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the police and military simulation training market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of police and military simulation training market vendors
Related Reports:
The Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.4% and the market size increase by USD 1,271.94 million between 2022 and 2027. The Product Segmentation by lethal and non-lethal weapons, surveillance systems, communication systems, and others.The geography segment include North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.The report offers market size and forecasts for all the above segments in value (USD billion). The market trend is centered around the integration of electronic components, particularly in personnel protective suits.
The Military Mobile Computing Systems Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,387.07 million. This military mobile computing systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (products and services), device (radio, smartphones, tablets, and PCs and laptops), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). A greater focus on ISR operations is the key factor driving the global military mobile computing systems market growth.
|
Police And Military Simulation Training Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 4,885.06 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.64
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Arotech Corp., Ascent Flight Training Holdings, BAE Systems Plc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, Cubic Corp., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., H SIM, Indra Sistemas SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Meggitt Plc, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, and Virtra Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
