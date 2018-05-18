POLICOM's 2018 Flow of Money Now Available to General Public

PALM CITY, Fla., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Community and government leaders can quickly learn how their area's economy can become dynamic and prosperous by reviewing the 2018 version of POLICOM's The Flow of Money … How a local economy grows and expands which is now available to the general public at no cost.

The Flow of Money is a 16-page teaching tool which explains how your local economy works, the flow of money into and out of your area, and what causes this to happen.

The Flow of Money … How a local economy grows and expands 2018 Community Economic Strength Rankings

POLICOM Corporation, based in Palm City, Florida, analyzes state and local economies, determines if they are growing or declining, identifies what is causing this to happen, and offers solutions to improve the economic quality of life for the people living and working in an area.

"The condition of an individual's local area economy influences their standard of living more directly than what is happening on a national basis," commented William H. Fruth, President of POLICOM.

"Each day we hear on the news what is going on with the national economy, but what is occurring nationally bears little resemblance to what is happening in the hundreds of local economies throughout the United States," Fruth continued.

"As an example, for the five years from 2011 to 2016, the nation had a 1.9% average annual increase in jobs. However, among the 363 metropolitan areas, only six grew at the national rate while 117 areas had faster growth and 260 areas slower growth."

The Flow of Money explains the following:

What is a local economy?

How a local economy works.

Which industries contribute or consume wealth?

The difference between growing in size and growing in quality.

What every community needs to do to improve the economic quality of life for the people living and working in an area.

"I have learned over the years that many times the condition of an area's economy, whether prosperous or struggling, is the result of the decisions made by community and government leaders in the past," Fruth remarked. "I wrote The Flow of Money to help community leaders understand that they can indeed improve the standard of living for the people who live and work in an area by taking specific, necessary actions and that all areas need to continuously prepare for their economic future."

Additionally, POLICOM annually ranks the 383 Metropolitan Statistical Areas and 550 Micropolitan Statistical Areas in the United States for "economic strength" which is the long-term tendency for an area to consistently grow in both size and quality.

The Flow of Money along with the 2018 Community Economic Strength Rankings can be downloaded free of charge at www.policom.com.

Contact:

William H. Fruth

POLICOM Corporation

772-781-5559

www.policom.com

195187@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/policoms-2018-flow-of-money-now-available-to-general-public-300650637.html

SOURCE POLICOM Corporation

Related Links

http://www.policom.com

