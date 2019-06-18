Policy Luncheon: The Economic Impact of the Indexing Industry

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The S&P 500. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. The NASDAQ Composite. Americans have grown accustomed to hearing about the ups and downs of such financial indices. But what few may realize is the pivotal role that financial indices have come to play in modern life, as both a benchmark of economic health and guidance for a growing population of nonprofessional investors.

To that end, the Committee for Economic Development (CED), in partnership with the Indexing Industry Association (IIA), will release a new report at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

The report, The Economic Impact of the Indexing Industry, explains the significance of financial indices and the indexing industry's implications on the economy and lives of everyday Americans. It looks at the full scope of the sector, from how the indices are constructed and their evolution over time, to how they make investing accessible. The full report will also be available at www.ced.org on July 8.

Speakers at the event will include Simon Peck, the report's primary researcher and an Associate Professor at Case Western Reserve University; Joseph Minarik, Senior Vice President and Director of Research of CED; and Rick Redding, CEO of the Indexing Industry Association. Lunch will be provided.

Details: Policy Luncheon

Date: Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET

Location: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C., First Amendment Room

RSVP: Katherine Shek, kshek@ced.org, 202-460-7824



