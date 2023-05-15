Policy Pathways and Partners to Host May 20th Study Abroad and Global Careers Fair!

RICHMOND, Va., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparing the next generation of leaders to address the world's most pressing problems is a priority of corporate and academic leaders and federal, state, and local policymakers. Exposure to experiential learning opportunities while studying and working abroad helps leverage our nation's talent to succeed in a globalized economy and equips Americans to contribute to critical international affairs and U.S. foreign policy decision-making. Early insights into study abroad opportunities among high school students are associated with improved grades, confidence, and graduation rates, and an informed, culturally sensitive worldview.

Mayor Stoney will declare Sat., May 20, 2023, as International Education and Global Careers Day in the City of Richmond! Tweet this The Commonwealth (VA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, through its International Trends and Services Facet's LIFE Program, is a proud co-sponsor of the Pathways to LIFE Abroad Fair.

On May 19th, Mayor Levar M. Stoney will declare Saturday, May 20, 2023, as International Education and Global Careers Day in the City of Richmond!

On May 20th, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at John Marshall High School (4225 Old Brook Rd, Richmond, VA), Richmond Public Schools; the Commonwealth (VA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated; Policy Pathways, Inc.; the City of Richmond Mayor's Youth Academy; Virginia Union University, and the VCU L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs will host the Pathways to LIFE Abroad International Education and Global Careers Fair. The in-person event is free and open to the public.

High school students, recent graduates, parents, and college students are invited to learn about study abroad and international affairs degree programs, hear from past participants, and speak to global career experts. There will be giveaways, free lunch, panels, and information on the funding of traveling and studying abroad! Register here .

Moderators and speakers will address the following topics:

Study Abroad Opportunities: Creating Pathways to Higher Education

Jamar Billups , Richmond Public Schools

Christina Pettinelli , AFS- USA

Courtney Bauman , School for International Training (SIT)

Skye Henry , American Councils for International Education

, American Councils for International Education International Education: Why It Matters

Lakendra Brunston-Parker , Virginia Union University

Amy Wilson , GVI (Global Vision International)

Julia Wells , VCU Education Abroad

Ralph Hall , Virginia Tech

Robyn McDougle , Virginia Commonwealth University

Christopher Osuanah, Reynolds Community College



Verlisha Brandon , Peace Corps

Jacques Houssou , Due Diligence & Risk Policy Consultant

Please register here https://forms.gle/BjirD3kGGZSwceoC8 .

Policy Pathways is a non-partisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers educational programs to youth and young adults interested in becoming leaders in public policy, public administration, and international affairs. For more information, visit policypathways.org or contact (866) 465-6671 and [email protected]

