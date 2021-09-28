Policy Reporter Launches New Strategic Consulting Practice

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Policy Reporter today announced the launch of its new strategic consulting practice, Access Acuity by Policy Reporter. These consulting services are designed to assist life science companies with managing the commercialization of healthcare products and services, including biopharmaceuticals, medical devices and technology, and diagnostics.

Consulting services include a range of practice areas designed to enhance market access and commercial success. Access Acuity will focus on patient access strategy, payer advocacy including coverage policy matters, affordability program design that addresses accumulator/maximizer exposure and other program integrity matters, payer contracting support that includes rebate strategy and preferred/formulary positioning, and payer landscape assessments that drive payer strategy. The group will be led by Rick Ford, Managing Director of Consulting Services at Policy Reporter, who has over 35 years of experience in the payer, provider, biopharma, and biopharma services industries.

Policy Reporter, acquired by life sciences commercialization partner TrialCard in November 2019, is a cutting-edge service that automates the necessary, but often challenging need to stay abreast of policy and formulary information across the payer landscape, which improves patient access and speed to information. By offering strategic consulting services led by industry veterans with decades of market access experience, Policy Reporter aims to further empower its clients to bring products to market with reduced access barriers and optimized payer positioning.

Access Acuity's drug pricing and rebate services include pre-market payer assessments of WAC, MAC, and ASP pricing across competing therapeutics, optimized rebate structures, risk assessment of newly competitive or upcoming therapies, and pricing recommendations. Contracting support services are designed to take this further and develop a comprehensive contract negotiation risk assessment, as well as a strategy backed by hard data. The group's experts are available to assist with payer, provider, and PBM negotiations.

"Thanks to these consulting services, our life science customers can more fully understand and anticipate the markets they are addressing," said Rick Ford. "We provide the insights and strategy necessary to operate successfully in increasingly competitive markets. This allows our clients to better position their products for commercial success."

The group's affordability program integrity services leverage the team's expertise in designing and navigating effective strategies to address co-pay accumulator and maximizer programs. These proprietary strategies have a track record of successfully reducing the cost burden for the patient.

"Accumulator and maximizer programs have placed a high cost burden on the patient," said Scott Dulitz, Chief Strategy Officer for TrialCard. "At Policy Reporter, we have developed successful strategies to help mitigate the financial impact on the patient and reduce exposure for biopharma companies. We are excited to share these insights with clients and further support our mission of improving patient access to life-changing therapies."

This launch will necessitate several personnel changes on the Policy Reporter and TrialCard teams. In addition to the aforementioned position for Rick Ford, Pete Henderson has been promoted to SVP, Commercial for Policy Reporter, and Heidi Barnes has been promoted to SVP, Operations for Policy Reporter. Jason Zemcik, Practice Lead and VP of Patient Affordability at TrialCard, will transition into the Policy Reporter consulting practice in January 2022. Current Policy Reporter President Drew Gutschmidt will continue to support the company as Founder and Head of Strategy while Scott Dulitz will become President of Policy Reporter in addition to retaining the title of Chief Strategy Officer for TrialCard.

About Policy Reporter

Policy Reporter provides innovative healthcare software solutions to track payer policies in near real time and enhances market access for the therapies patients need most. The company's patented software-driven solutions include a suite of billing and reimbursement tools for providers and laboratories, market intelligence tools for payers, and a suite of market access solutions for life science companies. Its clients include some of the world's largest pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. For more information or a free demo, please visit https://www.policyreporter.com.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated is a full-service commercialization partner to the life sciences industry that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire value chain. In addition to a foundation of fully integrated, digitally enabled patient support services, its broader offerings include everything from late-stage clinical trial supply management to post-marketing HCP engagement services and proprietary data-as-a-service payer intelligence and insights. Founded in 2000, TrialCard provides commercialization solutions for more than 250 life science customers and has connected over 35 million patients with more than $18 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

