PolicyCo Announces $1.5M Seed Round Led by Powered Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PolicyCo, the company using technology to streamline the business compliance journey, today announced $1.5m in seed round funding, led by majority investor Powered Health. Founded by Bill Butler, PolicyCo dynamically links policy and procedures to external auditory and regulatory frameworks, introducing the concept of policy management system to today's compliance ecosystem.

"Policy defines priority," said Adam Ochstein, chief executive officer of PolicyCo. "Business leaders need to clearly and consistently define their business objectives through standards and policies, yet often are mired down in the process of doing so. That's where we make it easy." PolicyCo exists to standardize, streamline, and organize your organization's policy documents and offers a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) to bring structure and guidance to your compliance journey.

"In today's interconnected world, security and compliance are more crucial than ever," said Jim Sohr, founder and principal of Powered Health. "Adam and his team bring a unique value, a concise vision, and a laser focus to simplifying and fortifying their client's digital environment."

This funding will fuel go-to-market momentum for PolicyCo and will be used to scale sales and marketing efforts as well as execute and expand upon the organization's product roadmap. The seed round is the first of several expected raises, aimed at downstream growth for PolicyCo's mission.

About PolicyCo

PolicyCo offers cloud-based compliance management to help emerging and mature companies incorporate structure into their policies. Learn more at https://policyco.io/

About Powered Health

Powered Health is a Nashville-based firm that commits capital and management services to early-stage healthcare SaaS and technology businesses. Learn more at https://poweredhealth.com

