Policygenius announces the opening of second headquarters in Durham, North Carolina

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Policygenius , the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, announced the opening of a second headquarters in Durham, North Carolina. The first headquarters is in the Flatiron District, the largest tech hub in New York City.

"Policygenius is delighted to announce we're opening our second headquarters in Durham, North Carolina this year," Jennifer Fitzgerald, Policygenius CEO and co-founder, said. "We chose to expand into Durham because it's the perfect place to help fuel the continued growth of Policygenius, thanks to the high-quality talent and budding tech startup scene."

Policygenius has grown by 200% every year since launching in 2014, adding more than 120 new employees so far in 2019 alone to accommodate the explosive growth in its new home and auto insurance business. The second headquarters will bring more than 370 jobs with an average salary of more than $72,000 to downtown Durham, where the average wage is reported at $68,731. The initial batch of career opportunities includes sales and operations roles, which are viewable on the Policygenius career page .

To bring this second headquarters to Durham, Policygenius worked with the Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the North Carolina Community College System and the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce.

"We look forward to our expansion here and the new opportunities it brings both for us and the residents of Durham," Fitzgerald said.

About Policygenius: Policygenius is the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, based in New York City. We've helped more than 30 million people shop for all types of insurance like they shop for everything else — online. We launched in 2014 and are one of the early insurtech pioneers. We were named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2018 and 2019.

