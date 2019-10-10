Policygenius celebrates Easy Money newsletter launch with a $5,000 giveaway

"Our new Easy Money newsletter is all about giving people easy, actionable advice to help them achieve their financial goals," Jeanine Skowronski, editorial director at Policygenius, said. "We know saving for college is one of the top financial stressors for families, so offering the chance to cross that off this year's to-do list is a great way to celebrate the launch of Easy Money."

A 2019 Policygenius survey found only 20% of parents in the U.S. have opened a 529 college savings plan for their children. These state-run plans are designed to help families save for college tuition on a tax-advantaged basis and can be an integral part of helping children plan for their future.

"529 plans are a great way to save for a child's education," Patrick Hanzel, a CFP® and advanced planning specialist at Policygenius, said. "Obviously there are a lot of things parents can do to plan for the future, but thanks to compound interest, the earlier you start a 529, the more it could grow."

A giveaway entry also means you start receiving the Easy Money newsletter each Friday. Entrants also receive educational content to learn more about 529 plans and jump-starting their savings for college.

"We know that only one in five families have opened 529 plans," Skowronski said. "We'd love to help more people take this important — and easy — step."

The giveaway runs from Oct. 10 to Nov. 10, 2019. You can enter to win at https://www.policygenius.com/giveaway .

