Policygenius CEO Jennifer Fitzgerald Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year New York 2019

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, was named Ernst & Young LLP (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year New York 2019. Entrepreneur of the Year recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their business and communities, while also transforming our world. An independent panel of judges selected Fitzgerald and the award was presented at a gala at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on June 20.

"I am honored to be named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year," Fitzgerald said. "I humbly accept this award with thanks to our employees for making it all possible and putting in the hard work every day, as well as to our investors who believe in the vision of Policygenius and our customers, which is why we do what we do."

Fitzgerald co-founded Policygenius with former McKinsey colleague, Francois de Lame. They wanted to make it easy for consumers to get the insurance they need, all while feeling educated and confident in their decisions — so they started Policygenius. The company has grown from two people with an idea to more than 200 employees and has helped more than 5 million customers shop for all types of insurance online.

Regional award winners are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards.

About Policygenius: Policygenius is the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, based in New York City. We've helped more than 5 million customers shop for all types of insurance like they shop for everything else — online. We launched in 2014 and are one of the early insuretech pioneers. We were named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2018 and 2019.

For more information:

Brooke Niemeyer

Senior Media Relations Manager, Policygenius

brooke.niemeyer@policygenius.com

SOURCE Policygenius

Related Links

https://www.policygenius.com

