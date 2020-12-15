Policygenius Encourages a Financially Happy 2021 with Free Resolutions Bootcamp and Giveaway

This Resolutions Bootcamp is a special, additional four-part series designed to help people quickly and easily tackle common money resolutions, right in time for the new year. These resolutions include getting a budget in order, preparing for Tax Day, considering life insurance to financially protect loved ones and bolstering an emergency fund for peace of mind.

"We know there are certain financial goals people are eager to tackle at the start of a new year, and our Easy Money Resolutions Bootcamp gives people the tools to cross these goals off their list early and start the year off in a stronger financial place," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said.

In addition to the bonus newsletter series, subscribers to the Resolutions Bootcamp will be entered to win $1,000 to put toward their financial goals, like paying down debt or boosting their savings.

The Resolutions Bootcamp and Giveaway runs from Dec. 15, 2020 to Jan. 15, 2021. Anyone over the age of 21 can enter to win by subscribing to the Resolutions Bootcamp newsletter series and can earn additional entries by liking Policygenius on Facebook, following Policygenius on Twitter and Instagram, and sharing their personal referral link with others.

Enter the Easy Money by Policygenius Resolutions Bootcamp and Giveaway here .

