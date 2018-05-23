Policygenius is one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2018

Inc.'s Best Workplaces list magnifies the ways innovative companies are attracting and retaining the best talent.

"Culture is the backbone of any company. And for startups, as you continue to scale, it's important your culture continues to grow and foster an environment for employees to help each other get the best work done as a team," Jennifer Fitzgerald, Policygenius CEO and co-founder, said. "Policygenius puts equal focus on our customer and our culture. This is how we hire and retain the best talent in the industry."

According to Fitzgerald, who started the online insurance marketplace in 2014 with co-founder Francois de Lame, Policygenius' focus on a meaningful mission and supportive work environment makes it one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces.

"Policygenius employees are impassioned by providing families with financial protection, having team members who elevate each other, and building a product for an outdated industry –– while sharing a couple of laughs along the way, of course," Fitzgerald said.

About Policygenius

Policygenius is an independent online insurance marketplace helping people get the coverage they need — and feel good about it. We want people to feel informed about what they're shopping for, so we get rid of all the jargon and actually make personal finance fun. And when it's time to shop for and buy coverage for any aspect of life — from health and life insurance to pet and renters insurance — consumers feel ready.

About the Inc. Best Workplaces Awards

The 2018 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace. For its results to qualify, each company had to achieve a statistically significant response rate based on employee count. Survey scores account for employer size to level the playing field between small and large businesses. All companies had to have minimum of 10 employees and to be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies).

