Policygenius Launches Wills and Trusts Through New Mobile App

As an early insurtech pioneer, Policygenius is well known for digitizing the insurance space for modern consumers. Now, the company is bringing its focus on digital convenience and consumer education to wills and trusts, expanding out of the insurance industry for the first time.

"Our customers are busy people committed to securing financial protection for their families," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said. "They're often thinking about making an estate plan at the same time they're considering securing life insurance, but knowing where to start can feel overwhelming. We developed this app as a way to provide people with a simple, digital way to handle multiple important financial decisions in one place."

A Policygenius survey1 found that 60.4% of people don't have a will, even as nearly 40% of respondents said they feel it's more important to get a will because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About one in four people (24.1%) said they don't have a will because they haven't had time to put one together, and more than half of those respondents (62%) were parents. To address this concern, Policygenius designed its app to break down the will process into small, manageable steps that take five to 15 minutes each. Every step in the process is also accompanied by educational content to help consumers understand the process and customize their will to their specific needs, and dedicated Policygenius representatives are a quick message away to provide further support.

"We've seen strong results from our unique mix of digital convenience, human support and educational content," Fitzgerald said. "Now, we're thrilled to bring those same principles to the estate planning process, as we continue building out new ways to modernize financial protection for today's consumer."

Policygenius worked with attorneys across the country to ensure that each will is thorough, legal and customized to each state's requirements. The app is available today for free download on iOS and Android.

About the Policygenius app:

The Policygenius app walks you through the process of creating a will step-by-step, with helpful educational modules designed to deepen understanding along the way.

With the Policygenius app, you can:

Build your will: The app walks you through the important decisions you need to make to get your estate planning right.

The app walks you through the important decisions you need to make to get your estate planning right. You'll designate your executor, select a guardian for your children, appoint beneficiaries for your personal items and more, with each step broken up into manageable chunks of time so you can return to the process as your schedule allows.



Create a will with the Core package, or create a will and revocable trust with the Plus package.



Every package includes a healthcare directive and financial power of attorney.

Get a helping hand: Whether you have process questions or just want to dive into the details, the Policygenius library of educational guides is just a tap away.

Whether you have process questions or just want to dive into the details, the Policygenius library of educational guides is just a tap away. Make it official: Policygenius will send you a digital copy and a paper copy of all your documents, with step-by-step instructions on how to make them legally binding.2

In addition to wills and trusts, the app brings Policygenius' life insurance and home insurance marketplaces to your fingertips, making the app a one-stop-shop to help you get financial protection right.

About Policygenius:

Policygenius is the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, with headquarters in New York City and Durham, North Carolina. We've helped more than 30 million people shop for all types of insurance like they shop for everything else — online — and have placed over $60 billion in coverage. Policygenius launched in 2014 and is one of the early insurtech pioneers. Policygenius launched wills and trusts through a new mobile app in 2020. Policygenius was named to Forbes' list of Best Startup Employers (2020), Crain's Fast 50 (2019) and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces (2018, 2019, 2020).

1 Policygenius' estate planning survey is based on responses from a nationally representative sample of 2,689 Americans ages 25 and over. It was conducted through SurveyMonkey from July 16 through July 17, 2020.

2 Policygenius wills and trusts are available at launch in CA, CT, FL, GA, IL, MA, ME, NJ, NY, and TX and are expected to be available in all 50 states before the end of the year.

