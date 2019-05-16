Policygenius named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for second year in a row

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Policygenius was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019, the publication's fourth annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector. This is the second year in a row Policygenius has been named a Best Workplace by Inc.

Hitting newsstands May 28 in the June 2019 issue, the Best Workplaces list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of private American companies that created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits. Inc. collected data on nearly 2,000 submissions and named 346 finalists.

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Omaha's Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed and audited the data and ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management and diversity. It's a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments and artifacts of "fun."

"A strong focus on our team and company culture is essential to our approach of pairing digital solutions with personalized human advice to ensure our customers find the right types of financial protection for them," said Policygenius CEO and co-founder Jennifer Fitzgerald, who started the online insurance marketplace in 2014 with co-founder Francois de Lame.

To qualify, companies had to have a minimum of 10 employees and be U.S.-based, privately held and not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

"Policygenius just reached 200 employees and has grown the business by 200% every year since launching in 2014," Fitzgerald said. "But through it all, we've emphasized the importance of team members who elevate each other and create a great place to work."

About Policygenius: Policygenius is the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, based in New York City. We've helped more than 5 million customers shop for all types of insurance like they shop for everything else — online. We launched in 2014 and are one of the early insuretech pioneers. We were named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in 2018 and 2019.

