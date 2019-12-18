Policygenius: One in four Americans say credit card debt is their biggest financial regret of the decade

Despite the red ink, nearly half of all Americans (47%) say their finances have improved over the last decade. Twenty-nine percent say their finances are the same while 24% say their finances were worse.

"We're currently in a period of prolonged economic growth so it's not surprising many Americans are experiencing financial gains," Patrick Hanzel, a CFP® and advanced planning specialist at Policygenius, said. "But many people took on too much debt during the recovery, particularly young people who borrowed to pay for tuition."

Policygenius' Americans & money survey: 2010, 2020 & beyond also found:

Americans were more likely to buy life insurance in 2019 than 2010 (25.2% vs. 21.2%); the same was true of streaming services (28.4% vs. 21.6%)

Only 6% of people name "tech giants replacing banks" as the money innovation they hope to see in 2030 vs. the clear winner — "one-click taxes" — which received 36.8% of the vote.

Paying down debt was also the leading financial goal among Americans for the next decade, though people whose finances improved since 2010 were more likely to prioritize saving for retirement over the next 10 years.

"The most cost-effective way of paying down debt is to focus on highest-interest loans first, also known as the avalanche method," Hanzel said.

Policygenius' survey is based on responses from a nationally representative group of 1,514 Americans ages 18 and older. It was conducted through Google Consumer Surveys from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019. You can read the full report here .

