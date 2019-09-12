Policygenius supports Life Insurance Awareness Month with new infographics

A recent Policygenius survey1 found only 32% of Americans have life insurance. The new infographics are designed to help people figure out if they need a policy — and, if so, what type of coverage (term, whole or final expense life insurance) is right for them.

"Term life insurance is the right choice for most shoppers because because it is significantly lower in cost and insurance needs typically decrease over time," Hanzel says. "Whole life insurance can be a good fit for people with special needs dependents or complicated financial situations and estate planning needs."

Policygenius makes it easy to compare and buy life insurance online. You can find the embeddable infographics here. For additional resources, visit our Life Insurance Learn Center.

About Policygenius: Policygenius is the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, based in New York City. We've helped over 30 million people shop for insurance like they shop for everything else — online. We launched in 2014 and are one of the early insurtech pioneers. We were named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2018 and 2019.

For more information:

Brooke Niemeyer

Senior Media Relations Manager, Policygenius

brooke.niemeyer@policygenius.com

1 Results are based on responses from 1,542 adults nationwide. The survey was conducted through Google Consumer Surveys in December 2018.

SOURCE Policygenius

Related Links

http://www.policygenius.com

