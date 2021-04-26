Policygenius Welcomes Chad Angle as Vice President of Sales, Life Operations

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services leader Policygenius announced today the hiring of Chad Angle as the company's Vice President of Sales, Life Operations. Angle will oversee the company's life insurance sales function, with the goal of continuing to scale Policygenius as the nation's leading online insurance marketplace.

Angle brings more than 15 years of experience in sales, operations and strategy consulting to Policygenius. Most recently, Angle was the Chief Operating Officer of Safety Services, where he was responsible for the organization's daily operations and overall revenue strategy, including launching multiple new products. Previously, Angle served as the Vice President of Operations at Televerde, a global marketing BPO, where he opened three new offices to keep up with customer demands. Before that, he was Head of Inside Sales and Sales Operations for Comcast, where he oversaw four sales centers and was recognized as Executive of the Year and a Top 25 Most Influential Inside Sales Professional.

Angle joins Policygenius at a critical phase in the startup's rapid growth. The company recently reached a new milestone of 550 employees and expanded to a second headquarters in Durham, North Carolina. In 2020, Policygenius announced $100 million in Series D funding as well as an exclusive accelerated underwriting life insurance product in collaboration with Brighthouse Financial. The company also expanded beyond insurance for the first time to offer digital estate planning, bringing its focus on digital convenience and customer education to a new aspect of financial services.

"We're very excited to welcome Chad as the leader of our life operations sales function," Jennifer Fitzgerald, Policygenius CEO and co-founder, said. "From day one, helping the American consumer understand and secure the life insurance they need has been critically important to us. Chad's extensive experience in sales and operations will be invaluable as we scale our business to the next level."

"Policygenius takes a unique, values-driven approach to sales that is focused on helping the consumer and providing consumer education," Angle said. "I'm excited about the opportunity to help advocate for people looking for the financial protection they need."

Prior to Comcast, Angle ran boutique consulting firm Modern Consulting, where he supported Fortune 500 companies including Google and Microsoft. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Liberty University and a certificate in executive leadership from Yale University.

About Policygenius: Policygenius is the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, with headquarters in New York City and Durham, North Carolina. We've helped more than 30 million people shop for all types of insurance like they shop for everything else — online — and have placed over $75 billion in coverage. Policygenius launched in 2014 and is one of the early insurtech pioneers. Policygenius launched wills and trusts through a new mobile app in 2020. Policygenius was named to Forbes' list of Best Startup Employers (2020, 2021), Crain's Fast 50 (2019) and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces (2018, 2019, 2020).

