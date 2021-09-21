Policygenius Welcomes Jim Barrett as Head of Customer Relationship Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech leader Policygenius announced today the hiring of Jim Barrett as the company's Head of Customer Relationship Management. Barrett will lead a team driving customer relationships and lifetime value through all available communication channels.

Barrett brings nearly 30 years of marketing and analytics experience to Policygenius. Most recently, Barrett was the Customer Insights Leader at Homesite, where he focused on customer retention and development. Prior to that, he founded Teave Consulting to provide customer relationship management strategy support to early stage companies.

Barrett was the Vice President of Customer Analytics and Marketing at EverQuote, where he led a team to achieve record sales through the introduction of innovative analytics techniques. He served as the Vice President of Analytics and Experimental Design at Fidelity Investments, where he launched model governance capabilities while leading an international analytics team.

Barrett joins Policygenius at an exciting time in the startup's rapid growth trajectory. The company recently reached a new milestone of 600 employees and expanded to a second headquarters in Durham, North Carolina. In 2020, Policygenius announced $100 million in Series D funding as well as an exclusive accelerated underwriting life insurance product in collaboration with Brighthouse Financial.

"We're thrilled to bring Jim on board to strengthen our focus on best-in-class customer experiences during the insurance shopping process," Jennifer Fitzgerald, Policygenius CEO and co-founder, said.

"I'm delighted to work with a group that's passionate about creating a fantastic customer experience," Barrett said. "There's an exciting opportunity for us to leverage data to add more value for our customers and enhance their shopping experience for insurance — an infrequent but highly important purchase for families around the country."

Earlier in his career, Barrett served as the Vice President of Analytics and Marketing for online shopping company Rue La La, where he built the analytics function and drove the adoption of natural language processing-driven personalization. He also held leadership roles at Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing and WearGuard, an Aramark company. Barrett holds an MBA from Boston College, a MicroMasters certificate in artificial intelligence from Columbia University, and a bachelor's degree in economics from the College of the Holy Cross.

About Policygenius:

Policygenius transforms the insurance journey for today's consumer, providing a one-stop platform where customers can compare options from top insurance carriers, get unbiased expert advice, buy policies, and manage their insurance portfolio, in one seamless, integrated experience. Our proprietary technology platform integrates with the leading life, disability, and home and auto insurance carriers and delivers an exceptional digital experience for both consumers and insurance carriers. Since 2014, our content, digital tools, and experts have served as a resource for millions of people on their insurance journey, and we have sold more than $120 billion in coverage.

To receive Policygenius announcements, email [email protected] . Subscribe to the Easy Money by Policygenius newsletter here .

For more information:

Brooke Niemeyer

Associate Director of Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Policygenius

Related Links

http://www.policygenius.com

