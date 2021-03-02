Policygenius Welcomes Maya Gumennik as Head of Marketing

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services leader Policygenius announced today the hiring of Maya Gumennik as the company's Head of Marketing. Gumennik will oversee the company's marketing strategy and manage the marketing team, with the goal of continuing to strengthen Policygenius' brand presence in the financial services industry.

Gumennik brings nearly a decade of marketing experience to Policygenius. Most recently, Gumennik was Senior Vice President of Performance Marketing at online insurance marketplace EverQuote, where she led growth teams across the company's auto, home, life, and health insurance verticals. Prior to that, Gumennik spent eight years at Tripadvisor, where she held various marketing positions, most recently serving as the Head of Marketing for the eight SmarterTravel Media consumer brands. In this role, Gumennik ran the in-house marketing department across marketing channels, from PR to a one-billion-keyword search engine marketing program.

Gumennik joins Policygenius at a critical phase in the startup's rapid growth. The company recently reached a new milestone of 550 employees and expanded to a second headquarters in Durham, North Carolina. In 2020, Policygenius announced $100 million in Series D funding as well as an exclusive accelerated underwriting life insurance product in collaboration with Brighthouse Financial. The company also expanded beyond insurance for the first time to offer digital estate planning, bringing its focus on digital convenience and customer education to a new aspect of financial services.

"I'm delighted to welcome Maya as the leader of our innovative marketing team," Jennifer Fitzgerald, Policygenius CEO and co-founder, said. "Maya's impressive success in marketing strategy will make her an immense asset to our marketing team. Her experience in marketing will be instrumental in driving our brand awareness and getting more consumers the financial protection they need."

"Policygenius leads the industry in tackling insurance from the consumer pain point perspective," Gumennik said. "This is a company that didn't shy away from the hard work; they built a needed online product, valuable content, and an intuitive consumer experience. It's a rare opportunity to be able to scale on such a solid foundation, and I'm thrilled to join this talented team as we work to make Policygenius a household name."

Prior to Tripadvisor, Gumennik worked for several management and private equity consulting firms. She holds a B.A. in Economics from Harvard University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Policygenius: Policygenius is the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, with headquarters in New York City and Durham, North Carolina. We've helped more than 30 million people shop for all types of insurance like they shop for everything else — online — and have placed over $75 billion in coverage. Policygenius launched in 2014 and is one of the early insurtech pioneers. Policygenius launched wills and trusts through a new mobile app in 2020. Policygenius was named to Forbes' list of Best Startup Employers (2020), Crain's Fast 50 (2019) and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces (2018, 2019, 2020).

