Policygenius Welcomes Megan Pittman as Vice President of People

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services leader Policygenius announced today the hiring of Megan Pittman as the company's Vice President of People. Pittman will oversee the company's human-resources related functions including people operations, learning and development, and employee experience.

Pittman brings nearly 20 years of experience managing people-related functions to Policygenius. Most recently, Pittman was the Senior Global Director of Human Resource Business Partners and High Volume Recruiting at Stitch Fix, where she guided the company's COVID-19 response and led a team of business partners that supported more than 9,000 distributed employees across the U.S. and U.K. Before that, Pittman served as Director of People at biotech startup Memphis Meats, where she spearheaded the human resources function and articulated the organization's acclaimed diversity, equity and inclusion strategy.

Pittman joins Policygenius at a critical phase in the startup's rapid growth. The company recently reached a new milestone of 550 employees and expanded to a second headquarters in Durham, North Carolina. In 2020, Policygenius announced $100 million in Series D funding as well as an exclusive accelerated underwriting life insurance product in collaboration with Brighthouse Financial. The company also expanded beyond insurance for the first time to offer digital estate planning, bringing its focus on digital convenience and customer education to a new aspect of financial services.

"I'm delighted to welcome Megan to the team as the leader of our People function," Jennifer Fitzgerald, Policygenius CEO and co-founder, said. "From the day we were founded, investing in our people has always been one of the highest priorities at our company. Megan's significant experience building and scaling data-driven human resources programs will be invaluable as we continue to hire and scale rapidly."

"Policygenius places a strong emphasis on values and mission that drew me to this exciting opportunity," Pittman said. "I'm most passionate about the opportunity we have to deepen our commitment to represent the communities we serve. We also have a shared responsibility to double down on creating an organizational culture defined by inclusivity. Many companies today are doing critical work to advance diversity, equity and inclusion, but the support at Policygenius to go beyond that and constantly raise the bar to action is galvanizing."

Pittman also served as the Lead HR Business Partner for Blue Bottle Coffee, where she was the first human resources leader hired in the Los Angeles market and calibrated alignment between company values and practices as the company scaled to a global, 800+ employee organization. She also spent more than ten years in leadership at Starbucks. Pittman holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Sonoma State University and a Master's degree in organizational leadership from Saybrook University.

About Policygenius: Policygenius is the nation's leading online insurance marketplace, with headquarters in New York City and Durham, North Carolina. We've helped more than 30 million people shop for all types of insurance like they shop for everything else — online — and have placed over $75 billion in coverage. Policygenius launched in 2014 and is one of the early insurtech pioneers. Policygenius launched wills and trusts through a new mobile app in 2020. Policygenius was named to Forbes' list of Best Startup Employers (2020), Crain's Fast 50 (2019) and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces (2018, 2019, 2020).

