Policymakers and Asset Management Leaders Gather for ICI's 2026 Leadership Summit

Day One included General Motors' Mary Barra and Senator Ted Cruz — NEC's Kevin Hassett and CFTC's Michael Selig to headline Day Two

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Investment Company Institute (ICI) today kicked off its 2026 Leadership Summit in Washington, DC. The premier conference for asset management industry leaders began with a fireside chat between Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton, and Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors.

Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton, and Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors at ICI Leadership Summit. Photo credit: Adam Aduel

Shortly following was an insightful conversation with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and ICI Chief Government Affairs and Public Policy Officer Tom Quaadman. The pair discussed Cruz's perspective on the current legislative priorities impacting long-term savings. They also explored how key policies, such as the Cruz-championed Trump Accounts, can support American families as they seek financial security.

The day continued with engaging panels on policy priorities, challenges facing the asset management industry, AI innovation, and expanding access to private markets for retail investors.

On Friday, the day will start with Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, in discussion with President and CEO Eric Pan, discussing the just-released executive order on retirement. The conference will continue with remarks from CFTC Chairman Michael Selig, who will discuss the regulatory issues shaping the asset management industry, with a focus on his agency's work to shape digital asset and cryptocurrency regulation.

The full program can be found here. Reporters planning to attend tomorrow's sessions should register online here. Only credentialed media may attend as members of the press. Please review ICI's Conference Credential Guidelines for details.

For media inquiries, please contact: Stephen Bradford at [email protected].

The livestream for the conference can be found here.

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SOURCE Investment Company Institute