PolicyMap Launches "PolicyMap for Public Library Patrons," Expanding Access to Data and Mapping for Public Library Patrons

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PolicyMap is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, PolicyMap for Public Library Patrons , designed to bring its powerful data and mapping tools to public library patrons across the United States. With hundreds of datasets spanning demographics, education, economics, housing, climate, health, and social determinants of health, PolicyMap empowers library users to explore, analyze, and visualize geographic data. Whether starting a business or making social impact investments in local communities, users can gain unparalleled insights.

The launch of PolicyMap for Public Library Patrons coincides with the planned discontinuation of DemographicsNow, a competitor product from Gale that will no longer be available after March 28, 2025. While DemographicsNow previously provided users with detailed U.S. demographic and business data, PolicyMap offers a broader range of information, helping patrons delve into complex topics such as healthcare access, economic trends, and environmental justice.

"Public libraries are continuously adapting to meet the diverse needs of their communities," said Betsy Minnich, Library Outreach & Development Lead at PolicyMap. "Librarians play a crucial role in steering patrons to powerful online resources like PolicyMap, and library business information centers provide direct access to critical data and mapping tools. By exploring demographics, housing, workforce, and health data, patrons—small business owners, students, and community advocates—can make informed decisions, address local conditions, and better understand their communities. We are honored to partner with libraries in their mission to empower and inform."

Whether researching local business opportunities or planning community projects, patrons can now leverage actionable geographic insights, all accessible with a library card. One of the first subscribers to adopt PolicyMap for Public Library Patrons, Brigid Novak, Collection Access Manager at The Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, shared her enthusiasm: "We are pleased to offer PolicyMap for our patrons; we have had people who are interested in the regional real estate market and business demographics use the site. It has been a useful tool for both staff and patrons."

With PolicyMap for Public Library Patrons, users will gain secure, intuitive access to data from hundreds of trusted sources, whether inside the library or remotely accessing their library's resources. Having a library card has never been so powerful, and now patrons can explore population demographics, housing affordability and conditions, economic indicators and trends, education and school performance, climate impacts and resilience, and healthcare access and outcomes.

As libraries continue to adapt to the needs of their communities, PolicyMap For Public Library Patrons empowers them to provide unparalleled access to geographic insights and analysis.

