PolicyMedical Adds CAP Accreditation Content to its Solution

"We are delighted to be collaborating with the CAP. Direct linkage to the Laboratory Accreditation Program Checklists enables our customers to simplify their accreditation process by automating and streamlining the workflows involved with ensuring their policies and procedures are compliant with the checklists," said Dr. Sanjaya Kumar, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Product Strategist, PolicyMedical. "Automating the process within PolicyManager to be directly alerted of any checklist updates with real-time email notifications allows busy healthcare professionals to focus their time and efforts on delivering high value patient care while safeguarding their organizations by maintaining regulatory compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) regulations."

"We are pleased to collaborate with PolicyMedical to make the CAP Accreditation Checklists readily available to their clients. The CAP is committed to the highest standards in pathology and laboratory medicine and ensuring those standards are applied by healthcare organizations for the benefit of patients. Patients count on pathology and laboratory medicine for accurate diagnoses and the consistent quality of their test results," said Bharati Jhaveri, MD, FCAP, chair of the CAP Council on Accreditation. "Automating and simplifying the accreditation process will enable our customers to focus on improving patient engagement and safety."

PolicyManager, a SaaS-based scalable collaborative policy and procedure management platform designed specifically for healthcare organizations, automates and streamlines the entire policy lifecycle in a centralized searchable repository that can be easily accessed by clinical staff 24/7 at the point of patient care, improving patient safety, mitigating human error and supporting accreditation requirements. Regulations & Standards Manager, available as an optional add-on module in PolicyManager, is a one-of-a-kind SaaS-based solution that enables healthcare organizations to directly crosswalk their policies and procedures to accreditation agencies such as The Joint Commission, HFAP, DNV, and now the CAP. PolicyManager is the one of the few enterprise-class policy and procedure management platforms to have a seamless integration with the accreditation agencies for the actual management and oversight of policies.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, READ THE CAP ANNUAL REPORT at CAP.ORG.

About PolicyMedical

Trusted by more than 3,000 healthcare organizations, PolicyMedical is a global provider of enterprise governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions for healthcare. Our comprehensive SaaS-based solutions enable organizations to centralize and standardize the administration of policies and procedures, contracts, vendors and talent. With the solutions' robust risk, compliance, policy and regulatory change management capabilities, healthcare professionals can respond to clinical alignment, policy, regulatory, and exclusion changes faster and easier. Our customers include some of the world's largest integrated delivery networks such as Advocate Health Care, Ballad Health, Baylor Scott & White Health, Dignity Health, Kindred Healthcare, and Tenet. To learn more, visit www.policymedical.com.

