poLight ASA To Showcase Tunable Optics Technology At SPIE Photonics West 2024

News provided by

poLight

06 Dec, 2023, 03:46 ET

CTO Pierre Craen Presents and Company Will Demonstrate TLens® and TWedge® in Booth # 5336

HORTEN, Norway, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) announced that Chief Technology Officer Pierre Craen will present at the SPIE Photonics West 2024, the world's premier event for optics and optoelectronics technology. His presentation, scheduled for January 29 at 3pm PST, will detail the company's innovative proprietary polymer and piezo MEMS based TLens® device structure delivering compact size, ultra-fast speed, low power consumption, athermalisation, and constant field of view as well as integration methods for several lens systems with the associated lens designs and guidelines. In addition, poLight will demonstrate its latest tunable optics technology with TLens®, Add-In lens reference designs, and Add-In/Add-On camera modules, and TWedge® wobulation capabilities in booth #5336. For more information, visit  https://bit.ly/41bD0Cy

"SPIE Photonics West 2024 marks an important milestone for poLight as we host our first tradeshow exhibition, showcase the next generation capabilities of our tunable optics technology publicly, and share its uniquely differentiated benefits with conference attendees," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "We are driving innovation in imaging across mobile/consumer, AR/MR, industrial/machine vision, and starting to explore opportunities in healthcare and automotive. We look forward to showing our latest progress to exhibition attendees."

Further information from:

Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO, poLight ASA: [email protected]

SOURCE poLight

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.