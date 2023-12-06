poLight ASA To Showcase Tunable Optics Technology At SPIE Photonics West 2024

CTO Pierre Craen Presents and Company Will Demonstrate TLens® and TWedge® in Booth # 5336

HORTEN, Norway, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) announced that Chief Technology Officer Pierre Craen will present at the SPIE Photonics West 2024, the world's premier event for optics and optoelectronics technology. His presentation, scheduled for January 29 at 3pm PST, will detail the company's innovative proprietary polymer and piezo MEMS based TLens® device structure delivering compact size, ultra-fast speed, low power consumption, athermalisation, and constant field of view as well as integration methods for several lens systems with the associated lens designs and guidelines. In addition, poLight will demonstrate its latest tunable optics technology with TLens®, Add-In lens reference designs, and Add-In/Add-On camera modules, and TWedge® wobulation capabilities in booth #5336. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/41bD0Cy

"SPIE Photonics West 2024 marks an important milestone for poLight as we host our first tradeshow exhibition, showcase the next generation capabilities of our tunable optics technology publicly, and share its uniquely differentiated benefits with conference attendees," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "We are driving innovation in imaging across mobile/consumer, AR/MR, industrial/machine vision, and starting to explore opportunities in healthcare and automotive. We look forward to showing our latest progress to exhibition attendees."

Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO, poLight ASA: [email protected]

