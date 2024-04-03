PoliHire Names New General Counsel and Senior Advisor

James Banks joins the firm as Senior Director and General Counsel, and Marcia Thompson will serve as Senior Advisor focusing on law enforcement, leadership development and equity.

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to an expanding scope of professional service requests and a commitment to strategic growth, PoliHire names two accomplished professionals to its executive recruitment firm.

PoliHire's new Senior Director and General Counsel, James Banks, has over 25 years of experience in the legal industry. Most recently, he served as the general counsel at the Society of Human Resource Managers (SHRM). Prior to that, he built a long and distinguished career in the law, consulting, and civil service at the City of Alexandria, Seyfarth Shaw, McGuire Woods, and the U.S. Army.

Senior Advisor Marcia K. Thompson, an attorney and subject matter expert, has over two decades of law enforcement, change management, justice reform, DEI, and organizational management experience. She has a long track record of providing expert counsel and advice to associations, corporations, state, and federal agencies including Amazon, the University of Chicago Police Department, and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement.

"I am thrilled to have James and Marcia's extraordinary talents and expertise on our team as we approach our 19th year in business," said PoliHire CEO and Founder, Kenyatta Uzzell. "Their addition will enable PoliHire to strengthen our capacity in executive recruitment and further expand our client offerings to include coaching and leadership development, advisory and counsel services, and organizational management support, especially as it relates to public safety and human resources."

About PoliHire

PoliHire is an executive search and consulting firm based in Washington, DC with a national footprint. Over the last 18 years, PoliHire has identified more than 2000 leaders for its not-for-profit, corporate, and government sector partners, including City Managers and Commissioners, Philanthropy EDs, General Managers of regional utilities, CFOs, Arts and Culture Directors, and Legal Officers.

