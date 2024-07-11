Polish Sailing League and Zetly Form Strategic Partnership for the Digital Transformation of Sailing

WARSAW, Poland , July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polish Sailing League (PLŻ) is proud to announce the establishment of a strategic partnership with Zetly the leading fan platform, marking a milestone in developing a digital ecosystem for the Polish sailing community. The partnership will bring new opportunities for fan engagement, revenue generation and education through innovative technological solutions.

Zetly is a modern platform with a mission to support sports development through digital technologies. It specialises in creating blockchain-based solutions, such as NFT collections, which serve not only as digital memorabilia but also as educational and marketing tools. Zetly is committed to developing sports communities by offering modern tools for interaction and monetisation.

The Polish Sailing League is a prestigious organisation that has been promoting regatta sailing in Poland for years. PLŻ brings together the best Polish sailing clubs, organising annual competitions that attract both high-level/huge breadth of participants and a large audience. The league is synonymous with the highest quality of sports competition and the promotion of values associated with sailing.

The partnership between PLŻ and Zetly reflects their shared aspiration to develop a digital sports ecosystem and education through NFT collections. These digital assets will promote sailing values and raise awareness of this discipline.

Maciek Cylupa, President of the Polish Sailing League said, "We believe that our collaboration with Zetly will set new standards for fan engagement and digital interaction, creating a solid and dynamic environment for all interested parties."

Zetly and PLŻ will collaborate on several key initiatives:

Introduction of free NFT Collections: Featuring the most important figures in Polish regatta sailing, honouring the heritage and laying the foundation for future monetisation strategies

Marketing and educational tools: Zetly will provide support at every stage of the partnership development, offering technological marketing and educational tools

Training in Web3 Technologies: Zetly will assist PLŻ in fully preparing to adopt Web3 technologies through a series of training sessions for PLŻ members on new technologies, digital asset management and marketing strategies

360 Marketing & Comms strategy: Development of a comprehensive go-to-market (GTM) plan, creating a holistic 360 strategy covering all aspects of marketing and communication and imparting knowledge on effective social media management

Rafal Gelner, CEO of Zetly Group said, "We are excited about the opportunity to support the Polish Sailing League through our advanced technologies. Together, we aim to create lasting relationships with fans and sponsors, which will be key to building value for the entire Polish saving world."

This partnership ushers in a new era for Polish sailing, bringing innovative technological solutions and new opportunities for fan engagement striving to build lasting relationships, promote sailing values and create a dynamic sports environment.

SOURCE The Polish Sailing League