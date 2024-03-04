Polished Concrete Market Set to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Construction Developments and Industrialization

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polished Concrete Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global polished concrete market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential markets. The global polished concrete market is expected to reach an estimated $3.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high demand for the building of commercial buildings, including hotel floors, large-scale house development costs and quick industrialization in the developing nations, as well as, efforts for growth and refurbishment in the commercial and residential sectors.

New construction is forecast to remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the increased demand for polished concrete products, mostly for warehouse and office applications.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period because of technological developments, the growth of the building and construction sectors, the increased need for lustrous, visually beautiful flooring systems in homes, and the increased need for the development of logistic hubs.



The study includes a forecast for the global polished concrete by type, method, construction type, end use, and region.



Polished Concrete Market by Type:

Densifier

Sealer & Crack Filler

Conditioner

Polished Concrete Market by Method:

Dry

Wet

Polished Concrete Market by Construction Type:

New Construction

Renovation

Polished Concrete Market by End Use:

Residential

Non-Residential

Others

List of Polished Concrete Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polished concrete companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the polished concrete companies profiled in this report include-

PPG Industries

3M

BASF

Boral

The Sherwin-Williams

UltraTech Cement

SIKA

Key Report Features:

Market Size Estimates: Polished concrete market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Polished concrete market size by various segments, such as by type, method, construction type, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Polished concrete market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, method, construction type, end use, and regions for the polished concrete market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the polished concrete market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the polished concrete market by type (densifier, sealer & crack filler, and conditioner), method (dry and wet), construction type (new construction and renovation), end use (residential, non-residential, and others), and region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World)?

, , , and the Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Polished Concrete Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Polished Concrete Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Polished Concrete Market by Type

3.3.1: Densifier

3.3.2: Sealer & Crack Filler

3.3.3: Conditioner

3.4: Global Polished Concrete Market by Method

3.4.1: Dry

3.4.2: Wet

3.5: Global Polished Concrete Market by Construction type

3.5.1: New Construction

3.5.2: Renovation

3.6: Global Polished Concrete Market by End Use

3.6.1: Residential

3.6.2: Non-residential

3.6.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Polished Concrete Market by Region

4.2: North American Polished Concrete Market

4.3: European Polished Concrete Market

4.4: APAC Polished Concrete Market

4.5: ROW Polished Concrete Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Polished Concrete Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Polished Concrete Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Polished Concrete Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

PPG Industries

3M

BASF

Boral

The Sherwin-Williams

UltraTech Cement

SIKA



