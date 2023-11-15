Politemps Celebrates 25th Anniversary Placing Top Talent With Washington Powerbrokers

Premier political staffing agency marks company's quarter century of longevity through D.C.'s ever-changing landscape

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PoliTemps , the premier political and public affairs staffing agency for the D.C. area, today, celebrates its 25th anniversary. Founded by U.S. Navy veteran and former campaign and Hill staffer Chris Jones back in 1998 to help job seekers find employment, PoliTemps has placed top-flight talent for over one million hours of work and over 4000 people at permanent jobs with their extensive list of heavy-hitter clients within the Beltway. The firm's robust roster of clients spans numerous sectors including public affairs, corporate, public relations, media, and nonprofits.

PoliTemps, Inc

Over the last 25 years, Washington D.C. has faced a constant cycle of change including five different presidential administrations, numerous Congressional leadership changes, a global pandemic, a heavier reliance on technology in the workplace, and a changing tenor in our nation's politics. Through all the ups and downs, PoliTemps has prevailed through strong client relationships and an unparalleled understanding of what makes the talent within our nation's capital tick.

"One of my favorite parts of this job is the 25 years of providing mentorship and career counseling for thousands of applicants and job seekers," said founder Chris Jones. "Our clients are top-notch and I relish the feeling when we've matched a political professional to the opportunity that may open doors for them for the rest of their career. Since our beginning, we've tripled in size to serve our clients and talent most effectively. Navigating the job market in the Nation's capital has not come without its challenges — and PoliTemps could not have done it alone," concluded Jones.

As the firm celebrates reaching the quarter-century milestone, it remains focused on the future. With the emergence of AI, the embrace of hybrid work schedules, and the constantly changing political landscape, new challenges facing the job market already await.

PoliTemps and Jones remain steadfast in their efforts to connect stellar talent with D.C. power player organizations and tackle whatever challenges job seekers in Washington, D.C. may face — just as they've done the last 25 years.

Media Contact:

Kelsi Browning

908-247-3263

[email protected]

SOURCE PoliTemps, Inc